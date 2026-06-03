Ultimate NY Knicks Props & Best Bets Guide: NBA Finals Game 1 on FanDuel
The New York Knicks are heading to San Antonio for the first time since 1999 — bringing an 11-game playoff winning streak, the best net rating in the postseason, and the deepest roster in the Finals. Tonight's Game 1 is loaded with betting value across every Knicks player. This is your complete FanDuel prop guide for Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart — every major line, every best bet, and the same-game parlay to build for tonight.
Why the Knicks Are Undervalued Tonight
The market has San Antonio as 4.5-point favorites at -188 on the moneyline for Game 1 — but the Knicks are not just here to participate.
- 11-game winning streak: New York swept Philadelphia and Cleveland to reach the Finals, posting the best net rating of any team in the 2026 postseason.
- Best shooting team remaining: The Knicks are shooting 40.0% from three in the playoffs — the highest mark in the postseason — and 51.1% overall. Both Towns and OG Anunoby are shooting better than 48% from deep.
- Dominant rest advantage: New York last played on May 25 — nine full days before Game 1. San Antonio just finished a seven-game WCF war days ago.
- Proven against the Spurs: The Knicks went 2-1 vs. San Antonio this season, including a 114-89 blowout that ended the Spurs' 11-game home winning streak. They also won the NBA Cup Final against this same opponent.
- The Wemby-pull game plan: Karl-Anthony Towns at the perimeter physically drags Wembanyama away from the paint — disrupting San Antonio's entire defensive structure in a way no other Finals team could.
Full Knicks FanDuel Prop Board — Game 1
Here is every major Knicks player prop on FanDuel Sportsbook for tonight's Game 1:
|Player
|Prop
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Brunson
|Points
|26.5
|-106
|-125
|Brunson
|Assists
|7.5
|+120
|-160
|Brunson
|3-Pointers Made
|2.5
|-104
|-128
|Brunson
|Points + Assists
|33.5
|-114
|-114
|KAT
|Points
|17.5
|-110
|-120
|KAT
|Rebounds
|10.5
|-115
|-115
|KAT
|3-Pointers Made
|2.5
|+130
|-165
|OG Anunoby
|Points
|17.5
|-115
|-115
|OG Anunoby
|3-Pointers Made
|1.5
|-130
|+100
|Bridges
|Points
|14.5
|-110
|-120
|Bridges
|3-Pointers Made
|1.5
|-120
|-110
|Josh Hart
|Rebounds
|8.5
|-118
|-112
|Josh Hart
|Points
|9.5
|-115
|-115
*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 3, 2026. Lines subject to change — always confirm before wagering.
Jalen Brunson: The Engine
This is the single best-value Knicks prop on the board tonight. Brunson is averaging 6.6 assists per game this postseason, but that number undersells his playmaking output against San Antonio specifically. In all three regular-season meetings with the Spurs this season, Brunson cleared 7.5 assists — including 8 dimes in the NBA Cup Final.
The key context: if the Spurs defend Brunson the same way they defended Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the WCF — aggressive on-ball pressure, sending help on drives — they will create open kick-out opportunities for the Knicks' perimeter shooters. SGA averaged 8.9 assists per game against San Antonio in that series. Brunson has more weapons around him than OKC did. At +120, this is a prop paying better than even money on a line Brunson has consistently beaten against this specific opponent.
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Brunson made 44.8% of his three-point attempts vs. Philadelphia in the first round and shoots 36.9% from three on the season. The Spurs' Wemby-Zone creates perimeter space for the Knicks' guards, and at -104, this is near-even money on a shooter who knocked down 2.6 threes per game in the regular season on a team that leads the playoffs in three-point percentage.
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Karl-Anthony Towns: The Floor-Spacer
KAT is averaging 10.6 rebounds per game in the 2026 playoffs — barely below this 10.5 line — and the matchup creates more rebounding opportunities for him. The Knicks' game plan pulls Towns to the perimeter, forcing Wembanyama to choose between rim protection and closing out on a 48.9% three-point shooter. When Wemby stays home, KAT crashes the offensive glass. When Wemby closes out, interior boards become more available. The Spurs on shorter rest after a seven-game series adds another rebounding edge.
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OG Anunoby: The Two-Way Wildcard
Anunoby is averaging 19.7 points per game in the 2026 playoffs and the Knicks are a perfect 10-0 when he fires up at least 14 shots. The Spurs may be forced to put their weakest defensive wing on OG — creating matchup advantages he can exploit from midrange and at the basket. His 48% three-point shooting makes him a priority defender, which paradoxically opens up his own cuts and drives.
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Shooting 48% from three on 2.3 attempts per game in the regular season, Anunoby is one of the most dangerous catch-and-shoot players in basketball. The Knicks' pull-Wemby-to-the-perimeter scheme directly creates corner threes for their wings. At -130, the juice is reasonable given his efficiency and the scheme's direct impact on his attempt volume.
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Mikal Bridges: The Volume Play
Bridges is the definition of a reliable floor — he has not missed a single game this season and scores in double digits with clockwork consistency. At 14.4 points per game on 49% shooting, the line of 14.5 is asking whether he plays to his average. The Spurs will prioritize stopping Brunson and KAT, leaving Bridges — who thrives off cuts, spot-ups, and off-ball movement — with quality looks. His defensive assignment against Devin Vassell also creates transition scoring chances.
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Josh Hart: The Hustle Prop
Hart is the Knicks' most underrated rebounding option on the prop board. His 7.4 season average is below 8.5, but in elevated playoff situations — especially road games where he's at his most motivated — he routinely outperforms that mark. The Spurs' perimeter-heavy offense creates more long-distance missed shots, which produce long rebounds that Hart — who pushes pace hard off the glass — is ideally positioned to collect. Mitchell Robinson's hand situation may also mean Hart carries extra rebounding responsibility if Robinson is limited.
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Best Bet Summary & Knicks Same-Game Parlay
The best-value prop on the entire Knicks board. Brunson cleared this line in all three regular-season games against San Antonio, including 8 dimes in the NBA Cup Final. SGA averaged 8.9 APG in the WCF against this same defense. At +120, this is the sharpest individual Knicks bet tonight.
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Averaging 10.6 RPG in the playoffs, and the Wemby-perimeter scheme creates more interior boards for Towns. A prop he's been hitting at his regular pace, now with an added structural matchup edge.
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Averaging 19.7 PPG in the playoffs on 48% from three. The Knicks are perfect when he's aggressive offensively. -115 on a player who regularly outpaces this line is strong value.
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All three legs are grounded in the same thesis: the Knicks pull Wembanyama to the perimeter, which opens driving lanes for Brunson's playmaking, interior boards for KAT, and catch-and-shoot looks for OG. These outcomes correlate positively — build this as a same-game parlay on FanDuel for a meaningful combined return.
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Despite Brunson's 26.9 playoff average, tonight's road environment and Stephon Castle's elite on-ball defense create enough uncertainty at -106 juice near his exact average. Stick with the assists prop for Brunson value instead.