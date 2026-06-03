Game 1 Tonight — 8:30 p.m. ET NBA Finals 2026 · Knicks Best Bets · FanDuel Sportsbook Ultimate NY Knicks Props & Best Bets Guide: NBA Finals Game 1 on FanDuel

Brunson 26.9 PPG Playoffs KAT 16.9 PPG Playoffs Anunoby 19.7 PPG Playoffs Bridges 14.4 PPG Season Hart 12 PPG Season

The New York Knicks are heading to San Antonio for the first time since 1999 — bringing an 11-game playoff winning streak, the best net rating in the postseason, and the deepest roster in the Finals. Tonight's Game 1 is loaded with betting value across every Knicks player. This is your complete FanDuel prop guide for Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart — every major line, every best bet, and the same-game parlay to build for tonight.

Why the Knicks Are Undervalued Tonight

The market has San Antonio as 4.5-point favorites at -188 on the moneyline for Game 1 — but the Knicks are not just here to participate.

11-game winning streak: New York swept Philadelphia and Cleveland to reach the Finals, posting the best net rating of any team in the 2026 postseason.

New York swept Philadelphia and Cleveland to reach the Finals, posting the best net rating of any team in the 2026 postseason. Best shooting team remaining: The Knicks are shooting 40.0% from three in the playoffs — the highest mark in the postseason — and 51.1% overall . Both Towns and OG Anunoby are shooting better than 48% from deep.

The Knicks are shooting in the playoffs — the highest mark in the postseason — and . Both Towns and OG Anunoby are shooting better than 48% from deep. Dominant rest advantage: New York last played on May 25 — nine full days before Game 1. San Antonio just finished a seven-game WCF war days ago.

New York last played on May 25 — nine full days before Game 1. San Antonio just finished a seven-game WCF war days ago. Proven against the Spurs: The Knicks went 2-1 vs. San Antonio this season, including a 114-89 blowout that ended the Spurs' 11-game home winning streak. They also won the NBA Cup Final against this same opponent.

The Knicks went 2-1 vs. San Antonio this season, including a that ended the Spurs' 11-game home winning streak. They also won the NBA Cup Final against this same opponent. The Wemby-pull game plan: Karl-Anthony Towns at the perimeter physically drags Wembanyama away from the paint — disrupting San Antonio's entire defensive structure in a way no other Finals team could.

Key number: The Knicks have won 11 straight playoff games. Brunson scored 29 and 24 points in the two regular-season meetings with San Antonio. The market is pricing this series like a coronation — the props reflect that same bias, and that's where the value hides for Knicks bettors tonight.

Full Knicks FanDuel Prop Board — Game 1

Here is every major Knicks player prop on FanDuel Sportsbook for tonight's Game 1:

Player Prop Line Over Under Brunson Points 26.5 -106 -125 Brunson Assists 7.5 +120 -160 Brunson 3-Pointers Made 2.5 -104 -128 Brunson Points + Assists 33.5 -114 -114 KAT Points 17.5 -110 -120 KAT Rebounds 10.5 -115 -115 KAT 3-Pointers Made 2.5 +130 -165 OG Anunoby Points 17.5 -115 -115 OG Anunoby 3-Pointers Made 1.5 -130 +100 Bridges Points 14.5 -110 -120 Bridges 3-Pointers Made 1.5 -120 -110 Josh Hart Rebounds 8.5 -118 -112 Josh Hart Points 9.5 -115 -115

*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 3, 2026. Lines subject to change — always confirm before wagering.

Jalen Brunson: The Engine

Jalen Brunson — Assists Over 7.5 FanDuel · Game 1 · +120 +120 Playoff APG: 6.6 vs. Spurs RS: 8+ assists (all 3 games) SGA averaged 8.9 APG vs. SA in WCF This is the single best-value Knicks prop on the board tonight. Brunson is averaging 6.6 assists per game this postseason, but that number undersells his playmaking output against San Antonio specifically. In all three regular-season meetings with the Spurs this season, Brunson cleared 7.5 assists — including 8 dimes in the NBA Cup Final. The key context: if the Spurs defend Brunson the same way they defended Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the WCF — aggressive on-ball pressure, sending help on drives — they will create open kick-out opportunities for the Knicks' perimeter shooters. SGA averaged 8.9 assists per game against San Antonio in that series. Brunson has more weapons around him than OKC did. At +120, this is a prop paying better than even money on a line Brunson has consistently beaten against this specific opponent. ✅ Case For OverCleared 7.5 assists in all 3 regular-season games vs. SA. SGA hit 8.9 APG in WCF. Brunson has more shooters to kick to. +120 price is excellent value. ❌ Case AgainstBrunson's overall 6.6 playoff average is below this line. If New York falls behind early, playmaking volume drops. Stephon Castle will pressure the ball all night. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson Assists Over 7.5 (+120) — NBA Finals Game 1 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Brunson — 3-Pointers Made Over 2.5 FanDuel · Game 1 · -104 -104 vs. 76ers 3P%: 44.8% RS 3PA/g: 2.6 Knicks team 3P%: 40.0% playoffs Brunson made 44.8% of his three-point attempts vs. Philadelphia in the first round and shoots 36.9% from three on the season. The Spurs' Wemby-Zone creates perimeter space for the Knicks' guards, and at -104, this is near-even money on a shooter who knocked down 2.6 threes per game in the regular season on a team that leads the playoffs in three-point percentage. ✅ Case For44.8% from three vs. Philadelphia. Near-even money price. Spurs' defense creates perimeter space. Knicks shoot 40% from three — best in playoffs. ❌ Case AgainstBrunson's ECF showed reduced three-point volume (4-of-22 vs. Cleveland). Stephon Castle disrupts rhythm off the catch. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson 3-Pointers Over 2.5 (-104) — NBA Finals Game 1 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Karl-Anthony Towns: The Floor-Spacer

Karl-Anthony Towns — Rebounds Over 10.5 FanDuel · Game 1 · -115 -115 Playoff RPG: 10.6 Playoff PPG: 16.9 3P%: 48.9% playoffs Double-double machine KAT is averaging 10.6 rebounds per game in the 2026 playoffs — barely below this 10.5 line — and the matchup creates more rebounding opportunities for him. The Knicks' game plan pulls Towns to the perimeter, forcing Wembanyama to choose between rim protection and closing out on a 48.9% three-point shooter. When Wemby stays home, KAT crashes the offensive glass. When Wemby closes out, interior boards become more available. The Spurs on shorter rest after a seven-game series adds another rebounding edge. ✅ Case ForAveraging 10.6 RPG — right at this line. Wemby pulled to perimeter opens interior boards. Spurs on shorter rest. KAT had double-doubles in 8 of 14 playoff games. ❌ Case AgainstWembanyama is the best interior rebounder in the league. If Spurs protect the paint and limit KAT's perimeter role, his rebounding opportunities shrink. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet KAT Rebounds Over 10.5 (-115) — NBA Finals Game 1 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

OG Anunoby: The Two-Way Wildcard

OG Anunoby — Points Over 17.5 FanDuel · Game 1 · -115 -115 Playoff PPG: 19.7 3P%: 48% playoffs Steals/g: 1.6 Knicks 10-0 when he shoots 14+ shots Anunoby is averaging 19.7 points per game in the 2026 playoffs and the Knicks are a perfect 10-0 when he fires up at least 14 shots. The Spurs may be forced to put their weakest defensive wing on OG — creating matchup advantages he can exploit from midrange and at the basket. His 48% three-point shooting makes him a priority defender, which paradoxically opens up his own cuts and drives. ✅ Case For19.7 playoff PPG comfortably clears this line. 10-0 when aggressive offensively. 48% from three creates spacing for his drives. -115 price is fair for a consistent producer. ❌ Case AgainstDefending Wembanyama for 35+ minutes is the most draining assignment in basketball. Offensive energy can wilt under that two-way load in a hostile road environment. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet OG Anunoby Points Over 17.5 (-115) — NBA Finals Game 1 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Anunoby — 3-Pointers Made Over 1.5 FanDuel · Game 1 · -130 -130 3P%: 48% playoffs 3PA/g season: 2.3 Shooting 48% from three on 2.3 attempts per game in the regular season, Anunoby is one of the most dangerous catch-and-shoot players in basketball. The Knicks' pull-Wemby-to-the-perimeter scheme directly creates corner threes for their wings. At -130, the juice is reasonable given his efficiency and the scheme's direct impact on his attempt volume. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Anunoby 3-Pointers Over 1.5 (-130) — NBA Finals Game 1 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Mikal Bridges: The Volume Play

Mikal Bridges — Points Over 14.5 FanDuel · Game 1 · -110 -110 Season PPG: 14.4 FG%: 49% 3P%: 37.1% Iron man — 0 games missed Bridges is the definition of a reliable floor — he has not missed a single game this season and scores in double digits with clockwork consistency. At 14.4 points per game on 49% shooting, the line of 14.5 is asking whether he plays to his average. The Spurs will prioritize stopping Brunson and KAT, leaving Bridges — who thrives off cuts, spot-ups, and off-ball movement — with quality looks. His defensive assignment against Devin Vassell also creates transition scoring chances. ✅ Case For14.4 season average right at this line. 49% FG, never misses games, role expands in Finals. Spurs must prioritize Brunson and KAT — Bridges gets open looks. ❌ Case AgainstPoints stagnate in games where Brunson dominates the ball late. SA has held opponents to 41.3% shooting over their last three opponents. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Mikal Bridges Points Over 14.5 (-110) — NBA Finals Game 1 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Josh Hart: The Hustle Prop

Josh Hart — Rebounds Over 8.5 FanDuel · Game 1 · -118 -118 Season RPG: 7.4 Season PPG: 12 Double-double in ECF Game 4 Hart is the Knicks' most underrated rebounding option on the prop board. His 7.4 season average is below 8.5, but in elevated playoff situations — especially road games where he's at his most motivated — he routinely outperforms that mark. The Spurs' perimeter-heavy offense creates more long-distance missed shots, which produce long rebounds that Hart — who pushes pace hard off the glass — is ideally positioned to collect. Mitchell Robinson's hand situation may also mean Hart carries extra rebounding responsibility if Robinson is limited. ✅ Case ForElevated in playoff spots. Spurs' perimeter-heavy shots create long rebounds. Robinson questionable. Hart's motor is elite — he plays for moments like these. ❌ Case Against7.4 season average is meaningfully below 8.5. Wembanyama vacuums rebounds from every position on the floor, limiting available boards for Knicks wings overall. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Josh Hart Rebounds Over 8.5 (-118) — NBA Finals Game 1 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Best Bet Summary & Knicks Same-Game Parlay

✅ Top Pick · FanDuel Jalen Brunson Assists Over 7.5 — +120 The best-value prop on the entire Knicks board. Brunson cleared this line in all three regular-season games against San Antonio, including 8 dimes in the NBA Cup Final. SGA averaged 8.9 APG in the WCF against this same defense. At +120, this is the sharpest individual Knicks bet tonight. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson Assists Over 7.5 (+120) — NBA Finals Game 1 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

🎯 Value Play · FanDuel KAT Rebounds Over 10.5 — -115 Averaging 10.6 RPG in the playoffs, and the Wemby-perimeter scheme creates more interior boards for Towns. A prop he's been hitting at his regular pace, now with an added structural matchup edge. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet KAT Rebounds Over 10.5 (-115) — NBA Finals Game 1 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

🎯 Value Play · FanDuel OG Anunoby Points Over 17.5 — -115 Averaging 19.7 PPG in the playoffs on 48% from three. The Knicks are perfect when he's aggressive offensively. -115 on a player who regularly outpaces this line is strong value. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet OG Anunoby Points Over 17.5 (-115) — NBA Finals Game 1 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

💡 Same-Game Parlay · FanDuel Brunson Assists Over 7.5 + KAT Rebounds Over 10.5 + OG Over 17.5 All three legs are grounded in the same thesis: the Knicks pull Wembanyama to the perimeter, which opens driving lanes for Brunson's playmaking, interior boards for KAT, and catch-and-shoot looks for OG. These outcomes correlate positively — build this as a same-game parlay on FanDuel for a meaningful combined return. FanDuel Sportsbook Build Knicks Same-Game Parlay — NBA Finals Game 1 on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

❌ Fade · FanDuel Brunson Points Over 26.5 (-106) Despite Brunson's 26.9 playoff average, tonight's road environment and Stephon Castle's elite on-ball defense create enough uncertainty at -106 juice near his exact average. Stick with the assists prop for Brunson value instead.

FAQ: NY Knicks Props & NBA Finals Best Bets Today

What is the best Knicks prop bet tonight on FanDuel? The best Knicks prop for Game 1 on FanDuel is Jalen Brunson Assists Over 7.5 at +120. He cleared this line in all three regular-season meetings with San Antonio this season, and the Spurs' defensive scheme creates kick-out opportunities that inflate point guard assist totals — as SGA's 8.9 APG in the WCF against this same defense proved.

What are the best NBA Finals best bets for Knicks fans tonight? The top Knicks bets for Game 1 on FanDuel are: Brunson Assists Over 7.5 (+120), KAT Rebounds Over 10.5 (-115), and OG Anunoby Points Over 17.5 (-115). All three are grounded in the same Knicks game-plan thesis of pulling Wembanyama to the perimeter.

What are the Knicks' playoff stats heading into the NBA Finals? The Knicks enter the 2026 NBA Finals with an 11-game winning streak, the best net rating in the postseason, and the best three-point shooting percentage of any remaining team (40.0%). Brunson is averaging 26.9 PPG and 6.6 APG. OG Anunoby is averaging 19.7 PPG on 48% from three. KAT is averaging a double-double with 16.9 points and 10.6 rebounds.

What time does NBA Finals Game 1 tip off tonight? Game 1 tips off tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on ABC. The Spurs are 4.5-point home favorites on FanDuel. The Knicks are +158 on the moneyline.

Is Mitchell Robinson playing in Game 1 for the Knicks? Robinson is listed as questionable with a hand injury. He arrived at Tuesday's practice without visible hand support and is expected to play, but his effectiveness could be limited — which could boost Josh Hart's rebounding role.

How many times have the Knicks played in the NBA Finals? The 2026 NBA Finals is the Knicks' first Finals appearance since 1999 — a 27-year drought. That 1999 Finals was also against the San Antonio Spurs, who won the championship. The Knicks last won the NBA championship in 1973.