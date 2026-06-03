Christian Pulisic World Cup Golden Boot Odds, Analysis and Prediction

Christian Pulisic World Cup Odds at a Glance

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11th, and the event is not short on star power.

Christian Pulisic has a lot on his shoulders heading into this year's World Cup, a home tournament for the US. What are his Golden Boot odds heading into the tournament, and what should you expect from America's No. 10?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

Christian Pulisic Golden Boot Odds for the 2026 World Cup

Pulisic is a +340 favorite to lead the US in goals, but he's a +8000 longshot in the Golden Boot market.

Here's the list of the players at the top of the market. The full Golden Boot odds market is available at FanDuel.

Player Odds Kylian Mbappe +600 Harry Kane +700 Erling Haaland +1400 Lionel Messi +1600 Mikel Oyarzabal +1600 Lamine Yamal +2000 Cristiano Ronaldo +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

Christian Pulisic Golden Boot Analysis

While Pulisic is likely to be at the heart of most of what the Americans generate in attack, his Golden Boot chances are held down by two things -- he's not a striker and he plays on a meh team.

Pulisic may occupy central positions more this summer than he usually does for AC Milan, but he'll still likely spend a lot of time deeper and out wide, which may result in him being in a better position for creating chances moreso than finishing them.

As for the team dynamic, most of the top players in the Golden Boot odds play for elite sides that have a good chance to make a deep run. More games means more chances for goals. But Pulisic suits up for a US side that owns +270 odds to make the World Cup quarterfinals.

To truly threaten for the Golden Boot, Pulisic would likely need to have a single-game eruption at some point or for the US to make a Cinderella run -- or maybe both.

Who will lead the 2026 World Cup in goals? Here's the Golden Boot odds for 2026 as well as our Golden Boot picks and best bets.

Check out all of our 2026 World Cup content.

World Cup FAQ

When does the World Cup start?

The first match is June 11th. It pits Mexico versus South Africa at 3 p.m. ET.

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +580 and England at +600.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.