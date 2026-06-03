Vitruvian Man at the Belmont Stakes: Odds, History, and Predictions

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes is coming up Saturday, June 6, at Saratoga Race Course. The longest shot on the morning line is Vitruvian Man, a Doug O’Neill trainee who was announced as a candidate for the race in the last few days before the race was drawn. The son of Vino Rosso, last seen finishing a long-looking third behind So Happy in the Santa Anita Derby (G1), will be making just his second start of the year and his second in stakes company.

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Vitruvian Man Belmont Stakes Odds and Post Positions

The nine-horse field for the Belmont was drawn Monday, June 1. Vitruvian Man drew the rail – not a bad post at all in dirt routes at Saratoga, and one that he ran a decent race from at Churchill Downs last November. Vitruvian Man was tabbed as the 30-1 longest shot in the field, which makes sense given that out of his six races, only one of them was in stakes company, and even though he hit the board, he was third almost by default in the Santa Anita Derby, a long way behind So Happy and Potente.

This is the field for the 2026 Belmont Stakes including post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML 1 Vitruvian Man Doug O’Neill Antonio Fresu 30-1 2 Powershift Todd Pletcher Luis Saez 12-1 3 Chief Wallabee Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 3-1 4 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 2-1 5 Ottinho Chad Brown Dylan Davis 20-1 6 Growth Equity Chad Brown Manny Franco 12-1 7 Commandment Brad Cox John Velazquez 6-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Vitruvian Man Horse Trainer and Jockey

Vitruvian Man hails from the barn of trainer Doug O’Neill, who conditions him for Glenn Sorgenstein, WC Racing, and Run Fast Racing. O’Neill has won the Kentucky Derby twice, but has not seen that same kind of success in the final jewel of the Triple Crown yet. He has run just three horses in the race, however. Only one has hit the board: his most recent Belmont Stakes starter, runner-up Hot Rod Charlie in 2021.

Vitruvian Man will be ridden by Antonio Fresu, who was in the irons for his third-place finish in the Santa Anita Derby on April 4. Fresu is the only jockey in the 2026 Belmont Stakes field who has not yet ridden in the race. He has ridden in one Triple Crown race before: he finished seventh behind Mystik Dan in the 2024 Kentucky Derby with Stronghold.

Vitruvian Man Race History

It took Vitruvian Man three starts to break his maiden as a two-year-old. His first two starts came on the turf: He was a mildly gaining fifth in a turf mile at Ellis to start his career, a race restricted to either $50,000 claimers or horses who sold or RNAed for less than $65,000. (He was protected under the RNA condition.) Second out, he chased on for fifth in a turf mile at Kentucky Downs with a similar auction condition. Third time – and a switch to the dirt – was the charm for Vitruvian Man; he overcame a slow start in a 1 1/16-mile maiden race in October at Keeneland, also with the auction condition, rallying and getting up by a nose at 21-1 odds.

He returned in a starter allowance at Churchill Downs the next month, also at 1 1/16 miles on dirt. He was no match for odds-on favorite Sleepinonfreedom, but led midstretch and kept on to hold place honors. Vitruvian Man tried Tapeta at Turfway the next month in an allowance-optional claiming race, where he made a run into the lane but evened out late, finishing third, beaten 2 ½ lengths.

Vitruvian Man freshened up for a little over three months before returning in the Santa Anita Derby, his first try in stakes company. He went off at 47-1 in the field of seven, the second-longest shot on the board. He never threatened the more forwardly-placed pair of So Happy and Potente, but made his usual mild late run for third, 9 ½ lengths behind the winner.

Speed ratings are courtesy of Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase He Speed Figure 4/4/2026 Santa Anita Santa Anita Derby (G1) 3 86 12/17/2025 Turfway Park Allowance optional claiming 3 86 11/22/2025 Churchill Downs Starter allowance 2 84 10/18/2025 Keeneland Maiden special weight 1 72 9/4/2025 Kentucky Downs Maiden special weight 5 69 8/9/2025 Ellis Park Maiden optional claiming 4 62

Vitruvian Man Belmont Stakes Prediction and Pick

Vitruvian Man is likely to find the Belmont a difficult spot. There isn’t a lot of early pace entered in the race, which plays against his late-running style. And, even if there were a lot of pace, there are far better-proven closers in the race, horses like Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo and runner-up Renegade.

There is some pedigree potential for the 1 ¼-mile distance, but even then, it’s a mixed bag. He is sired by Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Vino Rosso, and his damsire is Preakness winner Bernardini. Bernardini is a known stamina influence, and young sire Vino Rosso has plenty such potential – he’s a son of Curlin, after all. But, though there’s some solid class in close-up generations of Vitruvian Man’s female family, that has tended to come in sprints.

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds (fanduel.com/belmont-stakes-odds) as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.