World Cup Golden Boot Betting Explained

The Golden Boot is the World Cup’s fancy name given to the top goal scorer of the tournament. You’re not necessarily betting on a guy playing for the champion, but it often does happen that the Golden Boot winner hails from the tournament champ.

Playing deep into the World Cup is nearly a must to capture the prestigious award, as the math is in your favor as you rack up scoring chances. In a tournament where goals can be scarce, getting this market right requires a mix of statistical deep diving and insightful team-strategy prediction.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

Golden Boot Odds for the World Cup

Full Golden Boot odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Kylian Mbappe +600 Harry Kane +700 Erling Haaland +1400 Lionel Messi +1600 Mikel Oyarzabal +1600 Lamine Yamal +2000 Cristiano Ronaldo +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

How The Golden Boot Award Works

FIFA awards the Golden Boot to the player with the most goals at the end of the World Cup, an award doled out after each World Cup since 1982 in Spain. If there is a tie for top goal scorer, the tiebreaker goes to whomever recorded more assists. Still tied? FIFA then looks at goals per minute played, rewarding players who scored just as many goals in less time on the pitch.

Historically, 5 to 8 goals have been enough to claim the award. Colombia's James Rodríguez won in 2014 with 6 goals in 5 matches. Six is the mode of the Golden Boot data, to drop a math term. The most recent Golden Boot winner, France's Kylian Mbappe, scored 8 goals in Qatar in 2022 (including 3 in the final) in a 2nd-place effort against Argentina.

The expanded 48‑team format in 2026 could push the bar higher, as teams will play one extra knockout-round game. Elite attackers will face weaker group opponents, too, which makes a huge difference and is reminiscent of the old days of the World Cup in the 1930s, 40s, and 50s before parity was achieved in the sport.

Popular Picks and Dark Horses for Golden Boot in 2026

Kylian Mbappe (+600) is the early, deserved favorite. He's looking to go back-to-back for the first time in Golden Boot history. Even before the World Cup had the Golden Boot award (pre-1982), no player ever led consecutive tournaments in scoring. Mbappe is the focal point of a French attack that projects to play deep into July, which will give the young superstar plenty of opportunities to both win the Golden Boot in 2026 and break Miroslav Klose's all-time scoring record.

Erling Haaland (+1400) is a goalscoring machine, but Norway must escape the group stage to give him enough matches. Jude Bellingham (+8000) isn’t a traditional striker, but he’s become England’s most dangerous player and could pile up goals as a late‑arriving midfielder. Vinicius Junior (+3500) offers flair and plays for a Brazil side that always scores in bunches. Lautaro Martínez (+3500) gets service from Lionel Messi and a talented Argentina side.

For deeper analysis, check out our Golden Boot Betting Picks article.

For the latest odds on all 48 teams, visit FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup hub. For full team previews, group breakdowns, and best bets throughout the tournament, head to our World Cup research page.

Frequently Asked Questions About World Cup Betting

What is the most popular World Cup bet?

Outright winner (who lifts the trophy) is the most popular single futures market. Match-by-match, the moneyline is the most popular individual game bet, followed by total goals over/under.

Does a draw count in World Cup match betting?

Yes, in group stage betting, all three outcomes — home win, draw, away win — are valid results. In knockout stage betting, most markets apply to 90 minutes only, meaning a draw after 90 minutes is a valid result even if extra time and penalties determine the actual winner. Always check FanDuel's market description.

What happens to my bet if a match goes to extra time?

If you bet on a team to "win" the match on FanDuel and the game ends in a draw after 90 minutes, your bet typically loses (for moneyline bets) or voids (for draw no bet markets). The "to advance" market covers extra time and penalties and is a separate bet type.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +550 and England at +650.

Who is defending champion at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina are the defending champions, having won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in a penalty shootout against France.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.