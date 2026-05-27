USA World Cup 2026: Betting Guide for the USMNT

The World Cup is back in the United States for the first time since 1994, and the Stars and Stripes actually have a team. The USMNT is poised to make a run in 2026, which is long overdue, as Team USA hasn't advanced past the Round of 16 since the 2002 Cup in Korea and Japan. A cushy Pot 1 draw as co-host will help an already talented bunch in their quest to go farther than any US team in history, and do it in front of the home fans.

Co‑hosting the 2026 tournament gives Team USA both an automatic berth and a spot as the best team in their group. There is so much World Cup hype right now. This guide cuts through the excitement and delivers an honest, objective assessment of the USMNT’s World Cup chances in 2026. We look at recent form, player profiles, World Cup betting odds, 1x2 betting trends, and USA's most likely advancement paths to identify the best spots and squeeze value out of the books.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

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USMNT Betting Guide for the 2026 World Cup

USA World Cup History

The USMNT peaked in the 1930 World Cup (the first ever) and has been disappointing their fans ever since. The US rose to the occasion and finished in 3rd place in that inaugural 1930 Cup. They've only made it past the Round of 16 one time since.

During the post‑war decades, the US rarely even qualified for the World Cup, missing out on each one from 1954 to 1986. Hosting the 1994 World Cup reignited soccer interest in the United States, though, and the USMNT has gone on to qualify for each World Cup since (with the exception of 2018).

Year Host US Result 1994 USA Round of 16 1998 France Group Stage 2002 Korea/Japan Quarterfinals 2006 Germany Group Stage 2010 S Africa Round of 16 2014 Brazil Round of 16 2018 Russia DNQ View Full Table ChevronDown

Road to World Cup 2026 for USMNT

As co‑hosts of the 2026 World Cup with Mexico and Canada, Team USA earned an automatic berth. Without the pressure of qualification, they have spent the last 2 years playing in competitive tournaments and high‑profile friendlies to cut their teeth.

In March of 2024, the US captured a 3rd-consecutive CONCACAF Nations League title by shutting out fellow 2026 co-host Mexico 2-0 in the final. A few months later, the USMNT entered the Copa America on home soil still riding high from that CONCACAF title, but dropped a contentious 1-0 match to Uruguay, which bounced them from the group stage. That defeat, compounded by Panama’s win over Bolivia, marked the first time the USMNT failed to advance past groups in a home tournament since 1984. Was the US falling apart or would this loss become a rallying cry?

The summer of 2025 was a redemption spot for the USMNT in the Gold Cup. The Americans brushed aside the relatively weak Trinidad & Tobago, Saudi Arabia, and Haiti in group play. Costa Rica was USA's first opponent in the knockout stage, and the Stars and Stripes barely advanced on penalties. Still, a win is a win. Guatemala was next in the semis, and the US took care of them 2-1 with a pair of goals in the first 15 minutes of the match. USA's run ended with a 2-1 loss to Mexico in the final, but it was a good showing nonetheless.

Nations League play in 2025 for the USMNT went a bit awry when they lost to both Panama and Canada in March. Friendlies in 2025 were also a rollercoaster, dropping a home match 2-1 to Turkey and then suffering a 4-0 drubbing by Switzerland in June. A bounce‑back win in a friendly over Japan ended the summer on a good note.

Autumn friendlies in 2025 included a draw with Ecuador and narrow victories over Australia and Paraguay (both of whom appear in Group D alongside USA at the World Cup). The year ended with a statement 5-1 win over Uruguay, avenging that CONCACAF loss from March, 2024.

The final tune‑ups in March 2026 shed more light on the gap between USA and elite European nations. The USMNT could handle themselves in this hemisphere, but got hammered by Belgium 5-2 and by Portugal 2-0. Overall, the American buildup to World Cup 2026 has been promising yet uneven.

Group D Breakdown and USA Betting Lines

Team USA is the Pot 1 team in Group D, thanks to being a co-host at the World Cup. Turkey, Paraguay, and Australia round out the group.

FanDuel’s early odds have the Americans as nearly even money faves to win Group D, with Turkey around 2 to 1, Paraguay around 3 to 1, and Australia down at 10 to 1. To simply advance past the group stage, the USMNT is listed at -750.

Championship futures continue to show a wide gulf inside of Group D. Team USA is (+5500) to win the World Cup (13th-most likely odds), Turkey is at (+8000), Paraguay (+10000), and Australia (+30000). Of the 12 teams with shorter odds to win the World Cup than the US, 8 are European.

The USMNT's schedule opens on Friday, June 12, in Los Angeles against Paraguay. FanDuel lists the 1x2 moneyline at +100 for Team USA, +240 for the draw, and +270 for Paraguay to pull the upset. The goal total is set at 2.5 with the over priced at -102 and the under at -118, while both teams to score is -128. These numbers frame the Americans as moderate favorites in a game the market expects to be cagey.

The 2nd match for the USMNT comes one week later against Australia in Seattle on Friday, June 19. Here, the Americans are large favorites at -185. The short price on the Americans reflects the market’s belief in a talent gap, and for good reason. Australia is the Pot 4 selection in the group.

Odds for the Group D finale against Turkey have the Americans in the neighborhood of a slim +130 favorite, with the draw at +150 and the Turkish side at +270. Coupling that with the existing US‑Paraguay and Turkey‑Australia lines, and we see that oddsmakers view USA-Turkey as close to even on a neutral pitch with a small nod to the hosts.

The props and totals have not yet been released for USA-Turkey, largely because that gameflow will be so dependent on the Group D standings heading into the match. This is not the case for just USA-Turkey. Nearly every team's final group game will vary drastically in strategy depending on what the group standings call for.

On paper, Turkey’s fluid midfield and strong showing in qualifiers make them the main threat to the Americans in Group D. They match up best, on paper, with the USMNT. Paraguay isn't as strong top to bottom. Instead, they rely on physical defense and are often content to play for one big chance late in the match. Australia makes up for its relative lack of talent by employing a tireless, pressing attack with an attempt to wear down opponents over the 90 minutes.

1x2 Buckets and Betting Trends from Recent World Cups

Understanding how different price ranges performed in past World Cups can inform wagering strategy in 2026. A review of the 2018 and 2022 tournaments shows that heavy favorites of -200 or shorter have not been great bets. Saudi Arabia’s 2–1 shock of Argentina in Qatar and South Korea's late heroics to beat Germany in Russia illustrate that even top nations are vulnerable.

Now, the USMNT is not favored this heavily against any of their Group D opponents, so let's look at the history of moderate favorites with moneylines between –199 and –101. Teams in this range only win slightly more than half of their matches. Underdogs have been solid bets in this range, and ominously, 2 of the USMNT's group-stage matches will potentially land in this bucket (Paraguay and Australia).

Key Players on the USMNT and Squad Outlook

USA’s hopes at the 2026 World Cup will hinge on a handful of European‑based stars. Christian Pulisic remains the face of the American program. The winger moved to AC Milan in 2023 after several seasons in the EPL and quickly added a Supercoppa Italiana trophy to his resume while helping the Rossoneri back into Champions League contention.

Internationally, Pulisic has won 3 consecutive Nations League titles and is now tied for the most "US Player of the Year" awards in history with 4 alongside Landon Donovan. Pulisic’s dribbling and direct running make him the primary creator for the Americans, and he is also the usual penalty taker. Rightfully so, Pulisic is priced as the most likely leading goal scorer for Team USA in this tournament and is around an 80-to-1 bet to win the FIFA Golden Boot award for the Cup's leading goal scorer.

Weston McKennie provides energy for USA at midfield. After a loan to Leeds (EPL), he returned to Juventus (Serie A) and re-established himself as a starter, notching key assists and winning the 2024 Coppa Italia.

McKennie's box‑to‑box energy, aerial ability, and set‑piece threat earned him a place in the 2025-26 Serie A Team of the Season, a major accomplishment for any footballer, let alone an American. McKennie forms the core of a midfield for the USMNT that blends athleticism and technical skill.

At the back, Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards anchors a unit that, while good at times, has often been criticized for lapses and takes the blame in a lot of USA's losses. Richards brings plenty of experience into World Cup 2026 with 36 international appearances and 3 goals on the world stage. His frame (6 foot 3) allows him to go up and get it with the best of them, and his calm distribution allows the team to play out from the back and spring counterattacks.

Johnny Cardoso is another of USA's talented midfielders. Born in New Jersey but raised in Brazil, Cardoso debuted for Internacional before moving to Real Betis and finally to Atletico Madrid in 2025. Cardoso’s pressing and ability to progress the ball have earned him 23 national team appearances, making him one of USA's most seasoned assets.

Up front, Folarin Balogun offers pace and finishing as a counterpart to Christian Pulisic. Signed by Monaco in 2023, Balogun recorded an 8‑game streak of league goal contributions this spring, so he's in great form. Balogun committed to the United States National Team in 2023 and scored in the Nations League final against Canada as well as Copa America matches against Bolivia and Panama. His ability to run behind defenses complements Pulisic’s playmaking. If Pulisic winds up not being the US's leading goal scorer, it will likely be Balogun.

Best USMNT Bets and Realistic Ceiling at the 2026 World Cup

The +250 odds for the USMNT to reach the quarterfinals represents a reasonable ceiling for this crew. Past American teams have reached this round twice, and the US is in a spot to get a favorable Round of 32 (and maybe even Round of 16) matchup. FIFA has slightly changed the seeding process for the knockout rounds to ensure the best teams are evenly spaced in the bracket. This means there is a greater advantage to be had for group winners, which the US has a good shot of pulling off in Group D.

The +700 price to reach the semi‑finals will almost certainly entail the US knocking off a top-tier European foe to get there. To those who think the US could finally get over the hump, this bet could be appealing. Visions of South Korea in 2002 or Russia in 2018 make this bet more palatable.

Winning the entire tournament at +5500 means the US will need to beat 2 or even 3 top-notch teams, but this is the shortest price the USMNT has seen for a title at the World Cup in quite some time. No non‑European, non-South American nation has ever even reached the Final of the World Cup, and the current American side has never beaten a top-5 opponent in a competitive fixture. This one is a longshot for a reason.

A couple of props catch our eye as good plays. The Pulisic market to be the US's top goalscorer stands at +240 right now. His role as penalty taker and primary playmaker justifies that status, but Folarin Balogun at +300 could take the market, especially if he starts centrally in all 3 group games. Keep an eye on the USMNT's lineup decisions as we approach kickoff.

Frequently Asked Questions About World Cup Betting

What is the most popular World Cup bet?

Outright winner (who lifts the trophy) is the most popular single futures market. Match-by-match, the moneyline is the most popular individual game bet, followed by total goals over/under.

Does a draw count in World Cup match betting?

Yes, in group stage betting, all three outcomes — home win, draw, away win — are valid results. In knockout stage betting, most markets apply to 90 minutes only, meaning a draw after 90 minutes is a valid result even if extra time and penalties determine the actual winner. Always check FanDuel's market description.

What happens to my bet if a match goes to extra time?

If you bet on a team to "win" the match on FanDuel and the game ends in a draw after 90 minutes, your bet typically loses (for moneyline bets) or voids (for draw no bet markets). The "to advance" market covers extra time and penalties and is a separate bet type.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +550 and England at +650.

Who is defending champion at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina are the defending champions, having won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in a penalty shootout against France.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.