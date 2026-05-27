USMNT World Cup 2026 Odds, Predictions & Best Bets

The United States is hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1994, and the pressure to deliver a historic run has never been higher. Mauricio Pochettino's squad opens play on June 12 against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles — and for the first time in recent memory, American soccer fans have real reasons to believe.

Below is everything you need to know about the USMNT's World Cup odds, Group D breakdown, key players, and the best bets available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

USMNT 2026 World Cup Odds (FanDuel)

Market Odds To Win the World Cup +6600 To Win Group D -137 (favorite) To Reach the Round of 16 -800 Christian Pulisic — Golden Boot +8000 Folarin Balogun — Golden Boot +8000

Group D Preview: USA's Path Out of the Group

The USMNT drew one of the more favorable groups in the tournament. Group D consists of the United States, Turkey, Paraguay, and Australia — and Pochettino's side are the clear favorites to advance.

The Americans beat both Paraguay (2-1) and Australia in friendlies leading into the tournament, which adds some comfort to the group stage picture. Turkey is the toughest test in the group, having advanced through the UEFA qualifying playoffs. They are experienced and tactically disciplined, and the match between the USA and Turkey — scheduled later in the group stage — could effectively decide who wins the group outright.

With 32 of 48 teams advancing to the knockout stage in this expanded format, the USMNT have a generous safety net. Even a second- or third-place finish in Group D puts them into the Round of 32. The floor is high. The question is how high the ceiling can go.

The USMNT's Strongest Lineup

Pochettino has settled on a high-pressing 3-4-2-1 formation that puts the ball forward quickly and creates volume in front of goal.

Projected Starting XI:

GK: Matt Freese

Matt Freese CB: Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson

Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson WB: Sergiño Dest (R), Antonee Robinson (L)

Sergiño Dest (R), Antonee Robinson (L) CM: Tyler Adams, Tanner Tessmann (or Johnny Cardoso)

Tyler Adams, Tanner Tessmann (or Johnny Cardoso) AM/W: Malik Tillman, Christian Pulisic

Malik Tillman, Christian Pulisic ST: Folarin Balogun

The spine of this team — Freese, Richards, Adams, Pulisic, Balogun — has been consistent across the Pochettino era. Tyler Adams' fitness remains a concern after injury, but he is expected to be available. Pulisic has gone eight consecutive USMNT appearances without scoring, a drought that will need to end if the U.S. is going to progress deep into the knockout rounds.

Key USA Players to Watch

Christian Pulisic (+8000 Golden Boot): The captain and creative heart of this team, Pulisic handles penalties, corners, and free kicks — meaning he accumulates goal opportunities beyond just open play. The goal drought is real, but his underlying output at AC Milan remains strong. At +8000 for the Golden Boot, you're not betting on him winning it; you're betting on a home-tournament adrenaline spike that turns a few of his chances into goals.

Folarin Balogun (+8000 Golden Boot): Born in New York City and emerging as the USMNT's most natural finisher in a generation. Balogun scored 13 goals for Monaco this season and is the projected No. 9 in Pochettino's system. He didn't commit to the U.S. until 2023, having also been eligible for England, and brings a European finishing quality that previous American strikers lacked. The +8000 Golden Boot price is worth a small play.

Malik Tillman: The X-factor in this team. Tillman is electric as an attacking midfielder, capable of taking set pieces, dribbling in tight spaces, and arriving late into the box. He may not dominate the stats sheet, but he consistently makes things happen and will be central to how the USA creates in the final third.

Weston McKennie: The box-to-box engine at Juventus who gives this midfield its physical presence. McKennie's ability to link defense and attack — and his willingness to get into the box on set pieces — makes him a useful prop bet candidate for goals and assists as the tournament progresses.

Recent Form: Causes for Concern

Recent results have tempered expectations somewhat. A 5-2 loss to Belgium and a 2-0 defeat to Portugal in final preparation matches raised legitimate questions about whether Pochettino's system is tournament-ready. The individual talent in this squad is not in doubt — the question is whether they can operate as a cohesive unit under pressure.

The home advantage is real, though. Playing all three group-stage matches in the United States means crowd support, familiar time zones, and no travel disruption. Every major soccer culture in America will show up for this tournament, and the atmosphere at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will be unlike anything the USMNT has experienced on home soil.

How Far Can the USMNT Go?

The honest assessment: the USMNT's ceiling is the quarterfinals, and their floor is the Round of 16.

With 32 of 48 teams advancing from the group stage, the first knockout hurdle is lower than in past tournaments. If the U.S. comes through Group D — which they should — they'll face a second-place team from another group in the Round of 32 before potentially meeting a heavyweight in the Round of 16.

The gap between the USA and the genuine title contenders (Spain, France, England) remains significant. But upsets happen, home crowds shift momentum, and this is a team with genuine quality throughout. A run to the quarterfinals would be historic by USMNT standards and entirely within reach.

Best USMNT Bets at FanDuel

USMNT to Win Group D (-137): Not enormous value, but strong probability. They are -- on paper -- the best team in the group, and recent preparation wins over Paraguay and Australia support the favorite tag.

Folarin Balogun Anytime Scorer — Any Group Stage Match: A high-volume bet across multiple matches. Balogun is the primary striker, likely to play all three group games, and will get opportunities against Paraguay, Australia, and Turkey. Stacking these across the group stage builds nicely.

USA vs. Paraguay Over 2.5 Goals: Pochettino has drilled an aggressive high-press that creates offensive volume, and Paraguay are not a defensively elite side. The opening match in front of a massive LA crowd is set up for goals. Worth exploring on FanDuel's match props market.

For group-stage previews, team news, and updated odds as the tournament approaches, visit our World Cup research hub for the full breakdown.

Frequently Asked Questions About World Cup Betting

What is the most popular World Cup bet?

Outright winner (who lifts the trophy) is the most popular single futures market. Match-by-match, the moneyline is the most popular individual game bet, followed by total goals over/under.

Does a draw count in World Cup match betting?

Yes, in group stage betting, all three outcomes — home win, draw, away win — are valid results. In knockout stage betting, most markets apply to 90 minutes only, meaning a draw after 90 minutes is a valid result even if extra time and penalties determine the actual winner. Always check FanDuel's market description.

What happens to my bet if a match goes to extra time?

If you bet on a team to "win" the match on FanDuel and the game ends in a draw after 90 minutes, your bet typically loses (for moneyline bets) or voids (for draw no bet markets). The "to advance" market covers extra time and penalties and is a separate bet type.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +550 and England at +650.

Who is defending champion at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina are the defending champions, having won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in a penalty shootout against France.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.