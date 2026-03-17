World Baseball Classic Final: Best Bets for United States vs. Venezuela

We've reached the final of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Venezuela and the United States square off tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Baseball Classic odds, what are the best bets for today's matchup?

All World Baseball Classic odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

United States vs. Venezuela WBC Betting Odds

Moneyline

United States: -265

Venezuela: +215

Run Line

United States -1.5 (-128)

Venezuela +1.5 (+104)

Total

Over 8.5 Runs (-118)

Under 8.5 Runs (-104)

United States vs. Canada WBC Best Bets

Venezuela is sending lefty Eduardo Rodriguez to the bump, and while Rodriguez has been a serviceable MLB pitcher for a long time, he's coming up against a US lineup that features some elite right-handed bats, which pushes me to back the Americans to score at least three runs through five innings.

Rodriguez is going to have to navigate a US lineup that'll likely feature all of Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr., Alex Bregman, Will Smith and potentially Byron Buxton. It's going to be a really tall task for Rodriguez, a pitcher who mustered a meh 4.48 SIERA and 9.5% swinging-strike rate in 2025. Righties tagged him for a .355 wOBA and 1.57 homers per nine last year.

The US offense has scored only seven runs over their previous two games, including just two last time out against the Dominican Republic -- they're due to bust out. I think they will do just that early today, and with the homer-run power they have, the Americans are capable of scoring runs in a hurry.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.