NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 17

The NBA Playoff schedule today, which includes the Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the Detroit Pistons, is sure to please.

Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We've got you covered with all of the information you need.

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Pistons (68.12% win probability)

Pistons (68.12% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-4.5)

Pistons (-4.5) Total: 206.5

206.5 Moneyline: Pistons -188, Cavaliers +158

Pistons -188, Cavaliers +158 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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