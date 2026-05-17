Dodgers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB squads busy on Sunday, versus the Los Angeles Angels.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Angels Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (27-18) vs. Los Angeles Angels (16-29)

Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026

Sunday, May 17, 2026 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-136) | LAA: (+116)

LAD: (-136) | LAA: (+116) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+120) | LAA: +1.5 (-144)

LAD: -1.5 (+120) | LAA: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Dodgers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 1-3, 5.88 ERA vs Grayson Rodriguez (Angels) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Roki Sasaki (1-3) for the Dodgers and Grayson Rodriguez for the Angels. Sasaki and his team are 2-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sasaki's team is 2-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Rodriguez and his team were underdogs on the moneyline each time he pitched a season ago.

Dodgers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (59.2%)

Dodgers vs Angels Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Angels moneyline has the Dodgers as a -136 favorite, while the Angels are a +116 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Angels Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Dodgers are +120 to cover, while the Angels are -144 to cover.

Dodgers vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Angels on May 17 is 8.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (60%) in those games.

This season, the Dodgers have come away with a win 23 times in 40 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 19 of their 45 games with a total this season.

In 45 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 22-23-0 against the spread.

The Angels have compiled an 11-22 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Angels have gone 9-15 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (37.5%).

The Angels have played in 44 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-25-0).

The Angels have collected a 21-23-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.537) thanks to 18 extra-base hits. He has a .305 batting average and an on-base percentage of .356.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Max Muncy leads Los Angeles with 39 hits and an OBP of .372 this season. He's batting .275 and slugging .563.

His batting average is 42nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 32nd, and his slugging percentage 11th.

Kyle Tucker has 40 hits this season and has a slash line of .248/.349/.398.

Freddie Freeman is batting .270 with a .343 OBP and 20 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has racked up a team-best OBP (.407), and paces the Angels in hits (38). He's batting .244 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 99th, his on-base percentage is seventh, and he is 31st in slugging.

Zach Neto is batting .229 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He ranks 120th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Nolan Schanuel has 10 doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while batting .256.

Jo Adell is slugging .394 to lead his team.

Dodgers vs Angels Head to Head

5/15/2026: 6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/13/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/12/2025: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-6 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/11/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/18/2025: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-4 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/17/2025: 11-9 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

11-9 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/16/2025: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 9/4/2024: 10-1 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

10-1 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/3/2024: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/22/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

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