Mariners vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Seattle Mariners face the San Diego Padres.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Mariners vs Padres Game Info

Seattle Mariners (22-25) vs. San Diego Padres (27-18)

Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026

Sunday, May 17, 2026 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Peacock

Mariners vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-158) | SD: (+134)

SEA: (-158) | SD: (+134) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+132) | SD: +1.5 (-160)

SEA: -1.5 (+132) | SD: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 5-2, 2.84 ERA vs Lucas Giolito (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mariners will look to George Kirby (5-2) against the Padres and Lucas Giolito. When Kirby starts, his team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season. When Kirby starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-3. Giolito and his team were moneyline underdogs each game he pitched a season ago.

Mariners vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (60.7%)

Mariners vs Padres Moneyline

The Mariners vs Padres moneyline has Seattle as a -158 favorite, while San Diego is a +134 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Padres are +132 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -160.

Mariners vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Padres contest on May 17 has been set at 7.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Padres Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 21, or 48.8%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Seattle has come away with a win six times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 21 of 47 chances this season.

The Mariners are 17-30-0 against the spread in their 47 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres have a 10-8 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55.6% of those games).

San Diego has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Padres have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 45 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 19 of those games (19-25-1).

The Padres have a 25-20-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has 52 hits and an OBP of .394 to go with a slugging percentage of .453. All three of those stats are best among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .306 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Arozarena will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

J.P. Crawford is batting .217 with four doubles, six home runs and 29 walks, while slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Among all qualifying players, he is 139th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage.

Julio Rodriguez has 48 hits this season and has a slash line of .255/.320/.415.

Josh Naylor is batting .253 with a .318 OBP and 20 RBI for Seattle this season.

Naylor has safely hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double and three walks.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has put up a team-high OBP (.333) and slugging percentage (.413), while pacing the Padres in hits (42, while batting .263).

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he is 63rd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets is batting .244 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Manny Machado is hitting .182 with four doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.

Jackson Merrill is hitting .205 with eight doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Mariners vs Padres Head to Head

5/16/2026: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/15/2026: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/16/2026: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/15/2026: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/14/2026: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/27/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/26/2025: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2025: 9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/18/2025: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/17/2025: 4-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

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