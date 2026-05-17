Athletics vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Athletics taking on the San Francisco Giants.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Athletics vs Giants Game Info

Athletics (23-21) vs. San Francisco Giants (18-27)

Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026

Sunday, May 17, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA

Athletics vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-148) | SF: (+126)

OAK: (-148) | SF: (+126) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+140) | SF: +1.5 (-170)

OAK: -1.5 (+140) | SF: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Athletics vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 3-3, 4.22 ERA vs Adrian Houser (Giants) - 1-4, 5.79 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jeffrey Springs (3-3) for the Athletics and Adrian Houser (1-4) for the Giants. Springs and his team have a record of 6-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Springs' team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. When Houser starts, the Giants have gone 2-6-0 against the spread. The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Houser's starts this season, and they went 1-6 in those games.

Athletics vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (59%)

Athletics vs Giants Moneyline

The Athletics vs Giants moneyline has the Athletics as a -148 favorite, while the Giants are a +126 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Giants Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Giants. The Athletics are +140 to cover, while the Giants are -170 to cover.

Athletics vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Athletics-Giants on May 17, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

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Athletics vs Giants Betting Trends

The Athletics have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (54.5%) in those games.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win one time in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 19 of their 44 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 25-19-0 against the spread in their 44 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline 31 total times this season. They've gone 11-20 in those games.

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, the Giants have a record of 6-5 (54.5%).

The Giants have played in 45 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-24-3).

The Giants have an 18-27-0 record ATS this season (covering 40% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento in slugging percentage (.614) and total hits (56) this season. He's batting .337 with an on-base percentage of .393.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he is third in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Langeliers will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Nick Kurtz leads Sacramento in OBP (.429) this season, fueled by 43 hits. He's batting .276 while slugging .494.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 41st in batting average, first in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Kurtz heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .196 with a .386 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.

Carlos Cortes has been key for Sacramento with 34 hits, an OBP of .400 plus a slugging percentage of .556.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a .352 on-base percentage and a .407 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Giants. He's batting .317.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 78th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee has 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .265. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He ranks 61st in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Casey Schmitt has accumulated 37 hits, a team-best for the Giants.

Rafael Devers is batting .243 with nine doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Athletics vs Giants Head to Head

5/15/2026: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/6/2025: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 SF (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/5/2025: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/4/2025: 11-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/18/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/17/2025: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/16/2025: 9-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/18/2024: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/17/2024: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/31/2024: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

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