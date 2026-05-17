Athletics vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17
Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.
The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Athletics taking on the San Francisco Giants.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Athletics vs Giants Game Info
- Athletics (23-21) vs. San Francisco Giants (18-27)
- Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA
Athletics vs Giants Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: OAK: (-148) | SF: (+126)
- Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+140) | SF: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Athletics vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 3-3, 4.22 ERA vs Adrian Houser (Giants) - 1-4, 5.79 ERA
The probable pitchers are Jeffrey Springs (3-3) for the Athletics and Adrian Houser (1-4) for the Giants. Springs and his team have a record of 6-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Springs' team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. When Houser starts, the Giants have gone 2-6-0 against the spread. The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Houser's starts this season, and they went 1-6 in those games.
Athletics vs Giants Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Athletics win (59%)
Athletics vs Giants Moneyline
- The Athletics vs Giants moneyline has the Athletics as a -148 favorite, while the Giants are a +126 underdog on the road.
Athletics vs Giants Spread
- The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Giants. The Athletics are +140 to cover, while the Giants are -170 to cover.
Athletics vs Giants Over/Under
- An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Athletics-Giants on May 17, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
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Athletics vs Giants Betting Trends
- The Athletics have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (54.5%) in those games.
- This season, the Athletics have come away with a win one time in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 or shorter on the moneyline.
- The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 19 of their 44 games with a total this season.
- The Athletics are 25-19-0 against the spread in their 44 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline 31 total times this season. They've gone 11-20 in those games.
- When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, the Giants have a record of 6-5 (54.5%).
- The Giants have played in 45 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-24-3).
- The Giants have an 18-27-0 record ATS this season (covering 40% of the time).
Athletics Player Leaders
- Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento in slugging percentage (.614) and total hits (56) this season. He's batting .337 with an on-base percentage of .393.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he is third in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Langeliers will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.
- Nick Kurtz leads Sacramento in OBP (.429) this season, fueled by 43 hits. He's batting .276 while slugging .494.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 41st in batting average, first in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.
- Kurtz heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.
- Tyler Soderstrom is batting .196 with a .386 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.
- Carlos Cortes has been key for Sacramento with 34 hits, an OBP of .400 plus a slugging percentage of .556.
Giants Player Leaders
- Luis Arraez has a .352 on-base percentage and a .407 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Giants. He's batting .317.
- Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 78th in slugging.
- Jung Hoo Lee has 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .265. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .310.
- He ranks 61st in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Casey Schmitt has accumulated 37 hits, a team-best for the Giants.
- Rafael Devers is batting .243 with nine doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
Athletics vs Giants Head to Head
- 5/15/2026: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/6/2025: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/5/2025: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 7/4/2025: 11-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/18/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 5/17/2025: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 5/16/2025: 9-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 8/18/2024: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 8/17/2024: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/31/2024: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
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