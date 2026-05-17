Braves vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves will face the Boston Red Sox in MLB action on Sunday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Braves vs Red Sox Game Info

Atlanta Braves (31-15) vs. Boston Red Sox (19-26)

Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026

Sunday, May 17, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: GTV and NESN

Braves vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-146) | BOS: (+124)

ATL: (-146) | BOS: (+124) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+146) | BOS: +1.5 (-176)

ATL: -1.5 (+146) | BOS: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 2-1, 4.35 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 2-4, 6.46 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Grant Holmes (2-1) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (2-4) will take the ball for the Red Sox. Holmes' team is 6-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Holmes starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-2. The Red Sox are 1-5-0 against the spread when Bello starts. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for five Bello starts this season -- they lost every game.

Braves vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (60.2%)

Braves vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Red Sox, Atlanta is the favorite at -146, and Boston is +124 playing on the road.

Braves vs Red Sox Spread

The Braves are hosting the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Boston is -176 to cover.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Red Sox contest on May 17, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 25, or 71.4%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 11 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 18 of their 46 opportunities.

The Braves have posted a record of 30-16-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox are 5-10 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Boston has a record of 1-3 (25%).

The Red Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 45 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 19 of those games (19-25-1).

The Red Sox have an 18-27-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta OPS (.934) this season. He has a .304 batting average, an on-base percentage of .385, and a slugging percentage of .549.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Baldwin will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .270 with a double, four home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Matt Olson has 50 hits, which is tops among Atlanta batters this season. He's batting .281 with 29 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .601 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Among all qualified, he is 34th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies has 49 hits this season and has a slash line of .277/.332/.458.

Michael Harris II has eight home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .301 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has accumulated 51 hits with a .380 on-base percentage and a .470 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Red Sox. He's batting .307.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Willson Contreras is batting .252 with five doubles, nine home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela has six doubles, two triples, four home runs and nine walks while batting .283.

Jarren Duran is batting .176 with seven doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

Braves vs Red Sox Head to Head

5/16/2026: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/15/2026: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/1/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/31/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/30/2025: 5-1 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 BOS (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/18/2025: 10-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/17/2025: 7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2025: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/5/2024: 9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/4/2024: 8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

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