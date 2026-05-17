Brewers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers are among the MLB teams in action on Sunday, up against the Minnesota Twins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Twins Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (26-17) vs. Minnesota Twins (20-26)

Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026

Sunday, May 17, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-120) | MIN: (+102)

MIL: (-120) | MIN: (+102) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+150) | MIN: +1.5 (-182)

MIL: -1.5 (+150) | MIN: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat (Brewers) - 1-2, 5.75 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 4-2, 3.46 ERA

The probable pitchers are Brandon Sproat (1-2) for the Brewers and Bailey Ober (4-2) for the Twins. Sproat's team is 5-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sproat's team is 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins have a 5-4-0 record against the spread in Ober's starts. The Twins have been the moneyline underdog in five of Ober's starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (51%)

Brewers vs Twins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Twins reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-120) and Minnesota as the underdog (+102) despite being the home team.

Brewers vs Twins Spread

The Brewers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Twins. The Brewers are +150 to cover the spread, while the Twins are -182.

Brewers vs Twins Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Brewers-Twins on May 17, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (63%) in those games.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 14 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 19 of their 43 opportunities.

In 43 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 26-17-0 against the spread.

The Twins have been the moneyline underdog 31 total times this season. They've gone 13-18 in those games.

Minnesota has gone 12-16 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (42.9%).

The Twins have played in 45 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-16-1).

The Twins have collected a 23-22-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with 44 hits and an OBP of .414, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .497. He's batting .295.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 28th in slugging.

Turang hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

William Contreras has hit three homers this season while driving in 27 runs. He's batting .273 this season and slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among qualifying batters, he is 47th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.

Contreras has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Jake Bauers has 36 hits this season and has a slash line of .275/.349/.481.

Bauers heads into this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .314 with four doubles, a home run, seven walks and four RBIs.

Sal Frelick has been key for Milwaukee with 30 hits, an OBP of .301 plus a slugging percentage of .299.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has accumulated 44 hits with a .319 on-base percentage and a .580 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Twins. He's batting .260.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 69th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .284 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .509 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Brooks Lee is hitting .253 with six doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Luke Keaschall is hitting .224 with eight doubles, a home run and 18 walks.

Brewers vs Twins Head to Head

5/16/2026: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/15/2026: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/22/2025: 9-8 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-8 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/21/2025: 9-0 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-0 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/20/2025: 17-6 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

17-6 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/18/2025: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/17/2025: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/16/2025: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/20/2024: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-4 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/3/2024: 7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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