Women's Final Four: 3 Best Bets and Player Prop Betting Guide for UConn vs. South Carolina

UConn enters the national semifinal as a 7.5-point favorite at FanDuel, with a total of 135.5.

The Huskies are 38-0, have the better defensive numbers, and beat South Carolina by 23 in last year’s title game. South Carolina is powerful and deep, but UConn has looked like the best team in the field.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds, let's take a look at the best bets for UConn vs South Carolina.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

Check out our Texas vs. UCLA best bets.

UConn vs. South Carolina Women's College Basketball Final Four Picks

This is my favorite side in the game because UConn has the sharper statistical profile and the cleaner recent résumé. UConn holds edges in points allowed (50.1 to 57.5), assists (23.4 to 18.4), steals (15.7 to 9.6) and slightly in field goal percentage (52% to 51%). Those are not tiny categories in a semifinal — they are exactly the categories that decide late possessions.

The biggest reason I like the spread, though, is the perimeter shot creation gap. Azzi Fudd averages 17.5 points, has made 115 threes at 45.5%, and dropped 24 on South Carolina in the 2025 title game. Sarah Strong is at 18.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 1.6 blocks, giving UConn an All-America interior connector to go with Fudd’s spacing. South Carolina has more depth, but in a game lined under seven points, I want the team with the two best shot-creators.

UConn’s tournament form supports the favorite, too. It beat Notre Dame 70-52, North Carolina 63-42, Syracuse 98-45, and UTSA 90-52. South Carolina has been dominant as well, but UConn has allowed only 42 and 52 in its two toughest NCAA games so far.

The total is playable to the under because both teams defend at a championship level and both coaches will be comfortable making this a half-court game. UConn allows 50.1 points per game and South Carolina allows 57.5, while the Huskies’ last two NCAA opponents scored 52 and 42.

South Carolina can score in waves, but its best route to springing the upset is not a track meet. It is rebounding, physicality, and making UConn work deep into the shot clock. That style also supports the under. Meanwhile, UConn has enough discipline defensively that even when Fudd or Strong are cooking, the Huskies can still play games in the low 130s. FanDuel’s listed total is 135.5, and that feels a touch high for a semifinal between elite defenses.

This is the player prop I like most in the game. The number is my play-to threshold, not a locked sportsbook line. Fudd averages 17.5 on the year, has made more threes than anyone in the country, and is shooting 45.5% from deep. She has also played 68 straight games after the injury interruptions from earlier in her career, which matters when you are betting volume in April.

Her tournament scoring has been a little volatile game to game — 7, 34, 10, 13 — but the matchup profile is strong because South Carolina is far more likely to collapse on Strong and UConn’s interior movement than to fully erase Fudd’s off-ball looks for 40 minutes. And we already have one meaningful sample: Fudd scored 24 against South Carolina in the 2025 championship game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.