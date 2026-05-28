MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 28
Will Brandon Lowe or Oneil Cruz go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 28, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 50 games (has homered in 22% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 52 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Konnor Griffin (Pirates): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)