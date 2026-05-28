White Sox vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 28

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB's Thursday slate includes the Chicago White Sox taking on the Minnesota Twins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

White Sox vs Twins Game Info

Chicago White Sox (27-27) vs. Minnesota Twins (27-28)

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Thursday, May 28, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and Twins.TV

White Sox vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-120) | MIN: (+102)

CHW: (-120) | MIN: (+102) Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+172) | MIN: +1.5 (-210)

CHW: -1.5 (+172) | MIN: +1.5 (-210) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

White Sox vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin (White Sox) - 7-1, 2.04 ERA vs TBA (Twins)

Davis Martin (7-1) take the hill for the White Sox in this matchup. The Twins, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher. Martin and his team have a record of 9-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Martin's team won his only start as a favorite this season.

White Sox vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (52.1%)

White Sox vs Twins Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +102 underdog on the road.

White Sox vs Twins Spread

The White Sox are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Twins. The White Sox are +172 to cover the spread, while the Twins are -210.

The over/under for the White Sox versus Twins game on May 28 has been set at 7.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Bet on Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

White Sox vs Twins Betting Trends

The White Sox have been chosen as favorites in five games this year and have walked away with the win two times (40%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 1-2 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The White Sox's games have gone over the total in 30 of their 52 opportunities.

In 52 games with a line this season, the White Sox have a mark of 30-22-0 against the spread.

The Twins have compiled a 17-18 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.6% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Minnesota has gone 16-16 (50%).

The Twins have played in 54 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-21-1).

The Twins are 30-24-0 ATS this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is batting .233 with eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 34 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .476.

He ranks 109th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Munetaka Murakami leads Chicago with 45 hits and an OBP of .370 this season. He's batting .234 and slugging .547.

Among qualified hitters, he is 105th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Murakami has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Colson Montgomery has 43 hits this season and has a slash line of .222/.323/.469.

Chase Meidroth leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.378) thanks to 13 extra-base hits.

Meidroth has safely hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.567) and paces the Twins in hits (50). He's batting .258 and with an on-base percentage of .319.

He ranks 73rd in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Brooks Lee has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks while hitting .259. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Austin Martin a has .393 on-base percentage to pace the Twins.

Luke Keaschall is hitting .234 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 19 walks.

White Sox vs Twins Head to Head

5/26/2026: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/25/2026: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/4/2025: 11-8 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-8 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/3/2025: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/2/2025: 12-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

12-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/1/2025: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/24/2025: 8-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/23/2025: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/22/2025: 9-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/24/2025: 3-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

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