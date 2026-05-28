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Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 28

Will Paul Skenes strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Colin Rea surpass 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 28, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates

  • Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • Colin Rea (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

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