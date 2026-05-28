Tigers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 28

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Angels Game Info

Detroit Tigers (21-34) vs. Los Angeles Angels (21-34)

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Thursday, May 28, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and ABTV

Tigers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-130) | LAA: (+110)

DET: (-130) | LAA: (+110) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+162) | LAA: +1.5 (-196)

DET: -1.5 (+162) | LAA: +1.5 (-196) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 0-6, 5.94 ERA vs Grayson Rodriguez (Angels) - 1-1, 10.61 ERA

The probable starters are Jack Flaherty (0-6) for the Tigers and Grayson Rodriguez (1-1) for the Angels. Flaherty and his team are 2-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Flaherty's team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-3. Rodriguez has started two games with set spreads, and the Angels went 1-1-0. The Angels were named the moneyline underdog for two Rodriguez starts this season -- they split the games.

Tigers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (62.3%)

Tigers vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Angels reveal Detroit as the favorite (-130) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Tigers vs Angels Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Tigers are +162 to cover, and the Angels are -196.

Tigers vs Angels Over/Under

Tigers versus Angels, on May 28, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 13 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 10 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 24 of their 54 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers are 26-28-0 against the spread in their 54 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 40 total times this season. They've gone 15-25 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Los Angeles has gone 12-19 (38.7%).

The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 54 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 25 of those games (25-29-0).

The Angels have a 27-27-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle is batting .291 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 32 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .395 and a slugging percentage of .427.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he is 26th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.

McGonigle will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Riley Greene has a slash line of .306/.404/.444 this season and a team-best OPS of .847.

His batting average is seventh among qualified players, his on-base percentage fourth, and his slugging percentage 57th.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 40 hits. He is batting .227 this season and 20 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Matt Vierling is batting .217 with a .284 OBP and 21 RBI for Detroit this season.

Vierling has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a walk and two RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has put up a team-best OBP (.395), while leading the Angels in hits (45). He's batting .234 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage is ninth, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Zach Neto is hitting .233 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 109th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Jorge Soler has nine doubles, nine home runs and 20 walks while hitting .214.

Jo Adell paces his team with a .392 slugging percentage.

Tigers vs Angels Head to Head

5/26/2026: 10-6 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-6 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/10/2025: 9-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

9-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/9/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/8/2025: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 5/4/2025: 13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/3/2025: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/2/2025: 9-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

9-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/1/2025: 10-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/29/2024: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/30/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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