Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 28
The Atlanta Braves and the Boston Red Sox square off in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB slate on Thursday. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Los Angeles Angels at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Grayson Rodriguez
- Records: Tigers (22-34), Angels (21-35)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -130
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 62.32%
- Angels Win Probability: 37.68%
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Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs.
- Records: White Sox (27-27), Twins (27-28)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -120
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 52.08%
- White Sox Win Probability: 47.92%
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Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle vs. Chris Sale
- Records: Red Sox (22-31), Braves (37-18)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -138
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 55.88%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 44.12%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Patrick Corbin
- Records: Orioles (25-30), Blue Jays (27-29)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -124
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 56.51%
- Orioles Win Probability: 43.49%
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Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Colin Rea
- Records: Pirates (29-26), Cubs (29-26)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -174
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 57.17%
- Cubs Win Probability: 42.83%
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Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Spencer Arrighetti
- Records: Rangers (25-29), Astros (24-32)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -152
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 58.71%
- Astros Win Probability: 41.29%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.