Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 28

The Atlanta Braves and the Boston Red Sox square off in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB slate on Thursday. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Los Angeles Angels at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and ABTV

DSN and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Grayson Rodriguez

Jack Flaherty vs. Grayson Rodriguez Records: Tigers (22-34), Angels (21-35)

Tigers (22-34), Angels (21-35) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Angels Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 62.32%

62.32% Angels Win Probability: 37.68%

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Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and MNNT

CHSN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs.

Davis Martin vs. Records: White Sox (27-27), Twins (27-28)

White Sox (27-27), Twins (27-28) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Twins Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 52.08%

52.08% White Sox Win Probability: 47.92%

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Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and BravesVsn

NESN and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle vs. Chris Sale

Payton Tolle vs. Chris Sale Records: Red Sox (22-31), Braves (37-18)

Red Sox (22-31), Braves (37-18) Braves Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 55.88%

55.88% Red Sox Win Probability: 44.12%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and SN1

MASN and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Patrick Corbin

Chris Bassitt vs. Patrick Corbin Records: Orioles (25-30), Blue Jays (27-29)

Orioles (25-30), Blue Jays (27-29) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 56.51%

56.51% Orioles Win Probability: 43.49%

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Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ

SportsNet PT and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Colin Rea

Paul Skenes vs. Colin Rea Records: Pirates (29-26), Cubs (29-26)

Pirates (29-26), Cubs (29-26) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 57.17%

57.17% Cubs Win Probability: 42.83%

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Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and SCHN

RSN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Spencer Arrighetti

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Spencer Arrighetti Records: Rangers (25-29), Astros (24-32)

Rangers (25-29), Astros (24-32) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Astros Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 58.71%

58.71% Astros Win Probability: 41.29%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.