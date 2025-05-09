Every WNBA Team's Win Total Projection for the 2025 Season

The 2025 WNBA win totals for each team are now available at FanDuel Sportsbook with the start of the regular season happening May 16th.

How many games do you think each team will win this season? Take a look at the odds below.

2025 Win Totals for Each WNBA Team

Here are the projected win totals for each WNBA team as of May 9th on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Win Total Over Odds Under Odds Atlanta Dream 21.5 -104 -118 Chicago Sky 19.5 -104 -118 Connecticut Sun 10.5 +110 -134 Dallas Wings 18.5 -115 -105 Golden State Valkyries 8.5 +104 -128 Indiana Fever 31.5 +108 -132 Las Vegas Aces 30.5 -122 +100 View Full Table ChevronDown

What WNBA Team Has the Highest Win Total?

The reigning champions New York Liberty currently have the highest projected win total in the league with 32.5. The Liberty went 32-8 last season, earned the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and went on to win their first championship.

The Indiana Fever trail close behind with a projected win total of 31.5. You can also check out some Caitlin Clark season-long odds at FanDuel Research.

What WNBA Team Has the Lowest Win Total?

The Golden State Valkyries currently have the lowest projected win total in the league with 8.5. This will be the Valkyries debut season as the newest team in the WNBA.

How Many Games Does Each WNBA Team Play?

Each WNBA team will play 44 regular-season games this year — 22 home games and 22 away games.

This is an increase from last season, when teams only played 40 games each.

