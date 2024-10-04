Golden State Valkyries WNBA Expansion Draft, Explained

The WNBA is expanding. Beginning in the 2025 season, the Golden State Valkyries will serve as the WNBA's 13th team.

To fill out the roster, the WNBA will conduct an expansion draft on December 6th. Here's everything you need to know about the Golden State Valkyries WNBA expansion draft.

Golden State Valkyries WNBA Expansion Draft

WNBA Expansion Draft Rules

The Golden State Valkyries will be allowed to draft one player from each of the 12 teams in the W.

But every organization is allowed to protect six players from being selected from their team. These players will not be available for the Valkyries to draft, and the list of protected players will not be made public by the WNBA.

When Golden State selects an unprotected player, they will either take on that player's contract or the negotiating rights of said player.

However, they will only be able to select one player who is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2024 season. They will also be allowed to negotiate with unrestricted free agents like the rest of the teams when free agency opens in February.

The Valkyries will also be allowed a short trade window prior to the draft. During this time, Golden State can negotiate with other teams about who they will (or won't) select in the expansion draft. If they so choose, the Valkyries can broker deals with opposing teams to trade selected expansion draft players after the draft.

WNBA Expansion Draft Date

The Golden State Valkyries WNBA Expansion draft is scheduled for Friday, December 6th, 2024.

How to Watch the WNBA Expansion Draft

You can watch the Golden State Valkyries WNBA Expansion Draft on ESPN.

WNBA 2025 MVP Odds

While most of the top talent in the WNBA will be protected, there's still plenty of players who could be selected by Golden State and take on a big role. Looking ahead to next season, are the 2025 WNBA MVP odds.

2025 WNBA MVP FanDuel Sportsbook Odds A'ja Wilson +195 Caitlin Clark +210 Breanna Stewart +600 Napheesa Collier +800 Sabrina Ionescu +1900 Alyssa Thomas +2400 Kelsey Plum +4500 View Full Table

More WNBA odds are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

