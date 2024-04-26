WNBA MVP Betting: A'ja Wilson Favored to Win Third Trophy

The 2024 WNBA season begins on May 14th. The league seems poised for a massive year as the rookie class is full of notable players, including Caitlin Clark from Iowa, Cameron Brink from Stanford, and Kamilla Cardoso from South Carolina.

Women's basketball continues to grow in popularity; the WNBA is gearing up for a historic season. With that said, it's time to check out some WNBA odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Several markets are drawing intrigue, such as lines for the WNBA championship and Rookie of the Year. In this piece, we will break down the odds for the MVP award.

In the 2023 season, the MVP award was a close race between A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Alyssa Thomas. Despite receiving the most first-place votes, Thomas came up short while Stewart won her second MVP award by the second-closest margin in league history. The 2024 campaign should feature another tight competition between familiar faces.

Here are the WNBA MVP odds from FanDuel, followed by a deep dive into the favorites' chances.

WNBA MVP Odds

WNBA Regular Season MVP 2024 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds A'ja Wilson +140 Breanna Stewart +550 Caitlin Clark +1200 Alyssa Thomas +1200 Kelsey Plum +2000 Jewell Loyd +2000 Brittney Griner +2000 View Full Table

A'ja Wilson has the shortest odds to win MVP -- and by a pretty big margin too. Wilson is, of course, the superstar leading the Las Vegas Aces' historic run. The Aces come off back-to-back titles, making them the third WNBA club to pull off the feat.

Las Vegas is favored to win it all yet again (+100), and Wilson figures to be the leading force yet again. She was among the leaders in the usual categories, including points, rebounds, and blocks. Wilson totaled the third-most points per game (PPG) at 22.8, the second-most rebounds per game (RPG) at 9.5, and 2.2 blocks per game (most in the league).

It's not like Wilson declined in the 2023 season. In fact, she averaged 19.5 PPG, 9.4 RPG, and 1.9 blocks per game during her MVP campaign in 2022. All three marks were career-highs for Wilson last season. The top player from the WNBA's best squad is front and center for the 2024 MVP award.

The reigning MVP winner -- Breanna Stewart -- is looking to defend her crown. Stewart shined in her first season with the New York Liberty, who have the second-shortest odds to win the WNBA title (+230).

Stewart averaged 23.0 PPG (second-most) and 9.3 RPG (third-most). This was the highest PPG of her career while the rebound average was Stewart's second-best total. The Liberty's star forward also made All-Defensive First Team thanks to her 1.6 blocks per game (tied for third most).

Ahead of the 2024 season, it looks like we could get a competitive race between Wilson and Stewart for the hardware.

This is where we get into some intriguing odds. Despite receiving the most first-place votes for MVP last season, Alyssa Thomas is +1200 to win MVP.

The Connecticut Sun's star wing was a stat-sheet-stuffer with 15.5 PPG, 9.9 RPG (most in league), and 7.9 assists per game (APG) -- the second-highest mark in the league. Thomas' play helped propel the Sun to the third-best regular-season record at 27-13. This was certainly unexpected following the season-ending injury of forward Brionna Jones.

Considering Thomas' electric 2023 season, the +1200 odds seem a bit long. Although Jones' return from injury could take away from some of Thomas' stats.

Now we dive into perhaps the most intriguing candidate on the list -- Caitlin Clark. That's right a rookie is viewed as a legit MVP contender. The hype is certainly there, and FanDuel has a boat load of odds available, including if Clark will reach 50+ points in a game this year or if she will lead the Indiana Fever in scoring.

Clark is the the favorite to win Rookie of the Year (-700). The former Iowa Hawkeye pretty much accomplished everything under the sun during collegiate play (expect winning a national championship). Clark is the all-time scoring leader in college basketball, for men's and women's. She is one of the biggest needle movers you'll ever see across sports.

The Washington Mystics typically play in an arena that seats 4,111 fans. For their home game against the Fever, Washington moved the game to Capital One Arena -- home of the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals. This arena seats 20,356 and tickets still sold out almost instantly. That's the impact of Clark.

She will surely help the WNBA's ratings rise once again and will be under the national spotlight more than enough. This gives Clark the chance to contend for the MVP winner, and she certainly has the game to prove it.

