WNBA Draft Odds: When Will Angel Reese Be Picked?

LSU star Angel Reese is among the top names who will be selected on Monday. After winning the National Championship in 2022, Reese spurred the Tigers to the Elite Eight this past season, leading the nation in offensive rebounding in the process. She averaged 20.9 points, 14.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game across her final two collegiate seasons.

Let's dive into the WNBA Draft odds and check out the favorites to draft Reese.

WNBA Draft Odds

Angel Reese WNBA Draft Odds

Where Will Reese Come Off the Board? FanDuel Sportsbook Odds No. 2 +3400 No. 3 +2000 No. 4 +1600 No. 5 +500 No. 6 +340 No. 7 +125 No. 8 +380

As of Friday afternoon, Angel Reese is favored to go seventh overall at +125 odds.

Barring a trade, that would put her on the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx made the playoffs in 2023, finishing 19-21 despite starting the season with six consecutive losses. They secured the 6 seed in the playoffs, losing to the Connecticut Sun (3-1) in the first round.

The Lynx finished last season eighth in offensive rating, 10th in defensive rating, and eighth in total rebound rate. Minnesota had the second-worst three-point field goal percentage and ranked just eighth in points in the paint.

Interior scoring and rebounding is what Reese cam immediately contribute to this team, but Minnesota has invested heavily in forwards of late. Napheesa Collier -- a 2019 first-round pick -- made her first All-WNBA First Team last season, and that was with 2023 No. 2 overall pick Diamond Miller also in the lineup. This offseason, the Lynx added another forward, Alanna Smith, in free agency after a career year.

Still, Reese remains the favorite to go seventh. Both The Athletic and CBS Sports have the Lynx selecting Reese seventh in their most recent mock drafts.

If everyone stands pat, the Washington Mystics will be picking sixth overall. Reese has the third-shortest odds to go sixth at +340.

Washington made the playoffs as the 7 seed before bowing out to the New York Liberty (2-0) in the first round. They accomplished that despite ranking dead last in rebound rate, second-chance scoring, and points in the paint.

It's easy to imagine Reese making an immediate impact there.

The Mystics have a franchise center in Shakira Austin, but she's coming back from hip surgery. With Elena Delle Donne stepping away from basketball, the Mystics are severely lacking forwards. Tianna Hawkins is 33 years old while Myisha Hines-Allen is more of a reserve.

Last year's backup center, Queen Egbo, and offseason signing Stefanie Dolson give Washington some height underneath, but it remains to be seen how much Washington can play two of Austin, Ego, and Dolson at the same time.

None of the major mock drafts have Washington selecting Reese at No. 6, with UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards emerging as the favorite to be the sixth pick (+125). The Athletic, Bleacher Report, and CBS Sports mock drafts all have Edwards going sixth.

Even at +380, Reese is tied with Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon as the favorite to go eighth overall. Via multiple trades, that pick belongs to the Chicago Sky ahead of the draft.

The Sky earned the final playoff spot last season, departing in short order at the hands of the Las Vegas Aces. Though they had the sixth-best offensive rating and seventh-best defensive rating, Chicago ranked just ninth in rebound rate and let up the most points in the paint in the WNBA.

They scored the third-fewest points in the paint themselves, so adding an interior presence of Reese's caliber makes sense.

After parting ways with three starters in the offseason, the Sky have tons of flexibility in the draft. They also own the third pick of the first round and the first pick of the second round, so there are plenty of opportunities to address areas of need. There's a ton of draft capital in the Windy City.

Guard Marina Mabrey and center Elizabeth Williams are the only two pieces I'm confident will be in their starting lineup in 2024. Even if the Sky were to grab a forward or center with their third pick, I don't think that takes Reese off the table at No. 8.

ESPN's latest mock draft projects the Sky to grab Reese at No. 8, pairing her and South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso together.

This eighth spot appears to be where the draft really opens up. The favorites for picks No. 2 through No. 7 are all +125 or shorter, but Reese and Sheldon are both +380 favorites here.



