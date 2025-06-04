WNBA 2025 Commissioner's Cup: Tournament Format, Odds, and Best Bet

The 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup is underway, with all 13 teams competing for a chance to play in July 1st's Commissioner Cup title game.

FanDuel Sportsbook already has WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship odds posted. But before we dive into the best bets; What is the WNBA Commissioner's Cup?

What Is the WNBA Commissioner's Cup?

The WNBA Commissioner's Cup is an annual in-season competition between all 13 WNBA teams. From June 1st to June 17th, teams will play every other opponent from their respective conference.

From there, the Eastern and Western Conference teams with the top record in Commissioner's Cup games will advance to the Commissioner’s Cup Championship -- hosted on July 1st by the team with the best winning percentage in Cup play.

The 2025 Commissioner's Cup features a $500,000 prize pool.

WNBA Commissioner Cup Betting Odds

Here are the WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship odds through June 4th.

2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Odds New York Liberty +154 Minnesota Lynx +290 Las Vegas Aces +420 Indiana Fever +650 Atlanta Dream +1600 Seattle Storm +2200 Phoenix Mercury +3000 View Full Table ChevronDown

WNBA Commissioner Cup Best Bet

The Minnesota Lynx have the second-shortest odds to win the Commissioner's Cup at the same number (+290) as their WNBA Championship odds. The defending Commissioner's Cup champs trail just the New York Liberty in both markets -- the team they defeated in last year's Commissioner's Cup title game.

Though the Liberty avenged that loss by defeating Minnesota in the WNBA Finals, the Lynx took them to five games. In a one-game setting, Minnesota could certainly topple New York in a potential July 1st matchup just as they did last season.

The Lynx have to get there first, however. They head into their third Commissioner's Cup game with the best overall record (8-0) and second-best net rating (+12.6) in the entire WNBA. In Commissioner's Cup play, Minnesota has already rattled off two wins and amassed+34 point differential. They've yet to face the Aces or Storm -- their stiffest competition out West -- but have fared well against them in recent history.

The Lynx have already beaten Seattle once this season after winning 2024's regular-season series 3-1. Their first 2025 date with Vegas won't come until the final day of Commissioner's Cup action, but it is in Minnesota -- where they've gone 20-4 the past two years. Last season, the Lynx defeated the Aces in three of four meetings.

Now, the W's yet to have a repeat Commissioner's Cup champion. The Lynx face an uphill battle earning home-court advantage for the title game even if they do make it out of the West as New York racked up a +48 differential in their first game.

But Minnesota is also coming off arguably their most impressive performance of the year -- an 88-65 thrashing of Phoenix. With Kayla McBride back in the lineup and current MVP-favorite Napheesa Collier enacting her will on a nightly basis, the Lynx look the part of the best team in the WNBA. Minnesota's +290 championship odds the best bet for the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup.

