Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Twins vs Blue Jays Game Info

Minnesota Twins (34-28) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (33-29)

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Friday, June 6, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and SN1

Twins vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-152) | TOR: (+128)

MIN: (-152) | TOR: (+128) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+140) | TOR: +1.5 (-170)

MIN: -1.5 (+140) | TOR: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 4-1, 3.48 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 5-4, 3.82 ERA

The Twins will look to Bailey Ober (4-1) versus the Blue Jays and Kevin Gausman (5-4). Ober's team is 7-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ober's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have a 7-5-0 ATS record in Gausman's 12 starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays have a 4-3 record in Gausman's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (56.1%)

Twins vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The Twins vs Blue Jays moneyline has Minnesota as a -152 favorite, while Toronto is a +128 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at the Twins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are +140 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -170.

The over/under for the Twins versus Blue Jays game on June 6 has been set at 8.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Twins vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 23, or 60.5%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Minnesota has won 13 of 17 games when listed as at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 22 of their 60 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins have an against the spread mark of 34-26-0 in 60 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have gone 18-19 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.6% of those games).

Toronto is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

In the 61 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-28-1).

The Blue Jays are 38-23-0 ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.424) thanks to 18 extra-base hits. He has a .264 batting average and an on-base percentage of .327.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 68th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.

Byron Buxton has 49 hits, which is best among Minnesota batters this season. He's batting .265 with 19 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .310.

His batting average is 67th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 114th, and his slugging percentage 28th.

Ty France is batting .273 with a .373 slugging percentage and 33 RBI this year.

France heads into this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Harrison Bader has been key for Minnesota with 39 hits, an OBP of .356 plus a slugging percentage of .430.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .380 on-base percentage to pace the Blue Jays. He's batting .273 while slugging .420.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 50th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette paces his team with a .443 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is currently 38th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

George Springer has totaled 46 hits, a team-high for the Blue Jays.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .305 with five doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

