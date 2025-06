Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 6

Will Matt Olson or Ronald Acuna hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 6, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants

Matt Olson (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Daniel Johnson (Giants): +800 to hit a HR

+800 to hit a HR Wilmer Flores (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Alex Verdugo (Braves): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 38 games Dominic Smith (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 50 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 50 games Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +172 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 61 games (has homered in 32.8% of games)

+172 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 61 games (has homered in 32.8% of games) Mike Trout (Angels): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 53 games (has homered in 24.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 53 games (has homered in 24.5% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 60 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 60 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 43 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 43 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Leody Taveras (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Chris Taylor (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games) Dylan Moore (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +158 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 61 games (has homered in 27.9% of games)

+158 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 61 games (has homered in 27.9% of games) Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Trevor Story (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 62 games (has homered in 29% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 62 games (has homered in 29% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Weston Wilson (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 58 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 58 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Johan Rojas (Phillies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 44 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 44 games Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Nick Solak (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Jared Triolo (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

Pete Alonso (Mets): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 63 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 63 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Sam Hilliard (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Jordan Beck (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 43 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 43 games Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals