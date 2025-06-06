Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 6

Will Kodai Senga strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 6, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants

Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 5.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances Hayden Birdsong (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels

Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -148) | 4.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Kyle Hendricks (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 5.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances Walker Buehler (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates

Bailey Falter (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

Kodai Senga (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 5.4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals