FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 6

Will Kodai Senga strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 6, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants

  • Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Hayden Birdsong (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels

  • Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Kyle Hendricks (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

  • Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Walker Buehler (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates

  • Bailey Falter (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

  • Kodai Senga (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals

  • Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Mike Soroka (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup