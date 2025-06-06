MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 6
Will Kodai Senga strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 6, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants
- Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Hayden Birdsong (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels
- Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Kyle Hendricks (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
- Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Walker Buehler (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Bailey Falter (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
New York Mets at Colorado Rockies
- Kodai Senga (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals
- Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Mike Soroka (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances