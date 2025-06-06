Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Kansas City Royals facing the Chicago White Sox.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (33-30) vs. Chicago White Sox (20-43)

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Friday, June 6, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSKC

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-178) | CHW: (+150)

KC: (-178) | CHW: (+150) Spread: KC: -1.5 (-102) | CHW: +1.5 (-118)

KC: -1.5 (-102) | CHW: +1.5 (-118) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals) - 3-5, 3.45 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 2-6, 3.67 ERA

The probable starters are Seth Lugo (3-5) for the Royals and Davis Martin (2-6) for the White Sox. Lugo's team is 4-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Lugo's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The White Sox are 4-7-0 against the spread when Martin starts. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Martin's starts this season, and they went 2-9 in those matchups.

Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (57.3%)

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +150 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -178 favorite despite being on the road.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The Royals are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Royals are -102 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -118.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Royals-White Sox contest on June 6, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have been favorites in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (54.2%) in those contests.

Kansas City has been a -178 moneyline favorite on seven occasions this season and won every time.

Contests with the Royals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 24 of 63 chances this season.

The Royals are 35-28-0 against the spread in their 63 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 59 total times this season. They've finished 18-41 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer, Chicago has a 9-28 record (winning only 24.3% of its games).

In the 60 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-29-3).

The White Sox are 33-27-0 against the spread this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.486) and total hits (70) this season. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he is 27th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Witt will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City with an OBP of .375 this season while batting .311 with 23 walks and 28 runs scored. He's slugging .477.

He is 12th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .267 with a .403 slugging percentage and 36 RBI this year.

Pasquantino brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .395 with a double, four walks and six RBIs.

Jonathan India is batting .248 with a .332 OBP and 15 RBI for Kansas City this season.

India brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a home run and two RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 52 hits with a .314 on-base percentage, leading the White Sox in both statistics. He's batting .237 and slugging .416.

He is 117th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Chase Meidroth is hitting .312 with five doubles, a home run and 21 walks. He's slugging .369 with an on-base percentage of .401.

Andrew Benintendi has three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 walks while hitting .238.

Luis Robert is hitting .177 with six doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Royals vs White Sox Head to Head

5/8/2025: 10-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

10-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/7/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/6/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/5/2025: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/31/2024: 10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/30/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/29/2024: 8-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/21/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/20/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/19/2024: 7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

