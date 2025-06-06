Brewers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Diego Padres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Padres Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (34-29) vs. San Diego Padres (35-26)

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Friday, June 6, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and SDPA

Brewers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-144) | SD: (+122)

MIL: (-144) | SD: (+122) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+136) | SD: +1.5 (-164)

MIL: -1.5 (+136) | SD: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 3-4, 2.97 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 3-4, 3.99 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Chad Patrick (3-4, 2.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Randy Vasquez (3-4, 3.99 ERA). Patrick and his team have a record of 6-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Patrick's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-3. The Padres are 6-5-0 against the spread when Vasquez starts. The Padres are 2-5 in Vasquez's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (51.8%)

Brewers vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Padres, Milwaukee is the favorite at -144, and San Diego is +122 playing on the road.

Brewers vs Padres Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +136 to cover the runline, with the Padres being -164.

Brewers vs Padres Over/Under

Brewers versus Padres, on June 6, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 21 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win seven times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 25 of their 62 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 62 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 34-28-0 against the spread.

The Padres have compiled a 12-12 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

San Diego has a 6-7 record (winning 46.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Padres have played in 60 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-33-2).

The Padres have collected a 31-29-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .446, fueled by 29 extra-base hits. He has a .260 batting average and an on-base percentage of .286.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 76th in batting average, 145th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Christian Yelich is hitting .237 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 117th, his on-base percentage 97th, and his slugging percentage 72nd.

Yelich brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with a home run and three RBIs.

Brice Turang has 62 hits this season and has a slash line of .277/.358/.366.

Turang heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with two doubles, four walks and three RBIs.

Sal Frelick has been key for Milwaukee with 62 hits, an OBP of .352 plus a slugging percentage of .404.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has racked up a team-best OBP (.382) and slugging percentage (.498), and paces the Padres in hits (72, while batting .317).

Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average places him 10th, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Machado hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .268 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualified players, he is 63rd in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez is batting .282 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 11 walks.

Gavin Sheets is hitting .263 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!