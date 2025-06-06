Brewers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
In MLB action on Friday, the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Diego Padres.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brewers vs Padres Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (34-29) vs. San Diego Padres (35-26)
- Date: Friday, June 6, 2025
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: FDSWI and SDPA
Brewers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: MIL: (-144) | SD: (+122)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+136) | SD: +1.5 (-164)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Brewers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 3-4, 2.97 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 3-4, 3.99 ERA
The Brewers will give the nod to Chad Patrick (3-4, 2.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Randy Vasquez (3-4, 3.99 ERA). Patrick and his team have a record of 6-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Patrick's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-3. The Padres are 6-5-0 against the spread when Vasquez starts. The Padres are 2-5 in Vasquez's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Brewers vs Padres Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Padres win (51.8%)
Brewers vs Padres Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Padres, Milwaukee is the favorite at -144, and San Diego is +122 playing on the road.
Brewers vs Padres Spread
- The Brewers are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +136 to cover the runline, with the Padres being -164.
Brewers vs Padres Over/Under
- Brewers versus Padres, on June 6, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Brewers vs Padres Betting Trends
- The Brewers have come away with 21 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Milwaukee has come away with a win seven times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.
- The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 25 of their 62 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 62 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 34-28-0 against the spread.
- The Padres have compiled a 12-12 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
- San Diego has a 6-7 record (winning 46.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.
- The Padres have played in 60 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-33-2).
- The Padres have collected a 31-29-0 record against the spread this season.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .446, fueled by 29 extra-base hits. He has a .260 batting average and an on-base percentage of .286.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 76th in batting average, 145th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .237 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .316.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 117th, his on-base percentage 97th, and his slugging percentage 72nd.
- Yelich brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with a home run and three RBIs.
- Brice Turang has 62 hits this season and has a slash line of .277/.358/.366.
- Turang heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with two doubles, four walks and three RBIs.
- Sal Frelick has been key for Milwaukee with 62 hits, an OBP of .352 plus a slugging percentage of .404.
Padres Player Leaders
- Manny Machado has racked up a team-best OBP (.382) and slugging percentage (.498), and paces the Padres in hits (72, while batting .317).
- Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average places him 10th, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is 25th in slugging.
- Machado hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.
- Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .268 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .340.
- Including all qualified players, he is 63rd in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.
- Luis Arraez is batting .282 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Gavin Sheets is hitting .263 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks.
