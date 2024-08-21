WNBA Best Bets for Wednesday 8/21/24, Including a FanDuel Promo

The WNBA season is rolling along, and fans and bettors alike can get into the action on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The W's 40-game season offers a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. While there's a lot to sift through, advanced stats from the WNBA can help us find an edge in the betting market.

On top of that, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a promo for all customers betting a Same Game Parlay (SGP) on WNBA games from August 20th to August 22nd!

How to Claim This Promo

You can claim this promo by signing into your FanDuel Sportsbook account and clicking the “Claim Now” button. You’ll then be rewarded a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any 3+ leg SGP placed on a WNBA game happening August 20th to August 22nd. See full terms at FanDuel Sportsbook.

WNBA Best Bets

Let's dive into the WNBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook and find Friday's best bets.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream

Right when it looked like the Atlanta Dream were fully healthy, starting forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus suffered a leg injury that will sideline her for a few weeks. But with guards Jordin Canada and Rhyne Howards finally playing together, the Dream have rattled off two straight wins out of the All-Star break.

Those came against the Sun and Storm -- teams with the fourth- and fifth-best odds to win the WNBA Championship -- so this is a nice spot to target them as home underdogs against the Mercury.

Phoenix has beaten Chicago twice since the All-Star break, but they've also dropped a road game to the Fever. They still have a 9-4 record with all three of Kahleah Copper, Brittney Griner, and Diana Taurasi in the lineup, but their net rating is only +1.27 in such games.

It's a small sample, but in two games with Canada and Howard active, the Dream have a +5.72 net rating in medium-to-high leverage situations. In the 58 minutes those two shared the floor, Atlanta outscored opponents by a staggering 32 points.

But the Dream proved capable of keeping things close with the Mercury even before they got healthier. They lost by three in Phoenix at the beginning of the season despite four of five starters finishing with four fouls and Jordin Canada having yet to make her season debut.

At home and with their key pieces healthy, this is just too big of a line. I'm happy to play Dream +3 and would certainly consider Dream moneyline at +134 odds.

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces

The Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces square off for their third meeting of the season tonight. The most recent ended in a 100-86 shootout, but the first saw just 146 total points scored. I'm expecting tonight's matchup to look a lot like the first, ending in under 167.5 total points.

It's not like either side struggles to light up the scoreboard. Vegas is second in offensive rating and Minnesota is sixth, after all. But the Lynx feature the W's best defensive rating and second-slowest pace. That's resulted in their games averaging a mere 156.2 points per game, the second-lowest in the league.

Aces games average the most points per game (171.8), but we've seen them be stifled by top defenses. In the seven games Vegas has played against teams allowing fewer than 95 points per 100 possessions, their games have averaged 163.7 total points. According to numberFire's database, the under hit in five of those seven games.

A similar script played out when the Aces played the Liberty out of the break. Vegas managed just 67 points, and the game ended with 146 combined points -- well shy of the pregame total.

With Lynx games going under at the highest rate in the W (36.4% per numberFire), this is another spot to fade the inherently high total that follows Vegas.

Looking for more WNBA betting opportunities? Check out the WNBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG