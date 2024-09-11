WNBA Best Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 9/11/24

The WNBA season is rolling along, and fans and bettors alike can get into the action on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The W's 40-game season offers a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. While there's a lot to sift through, advanced stats from the WNBA can help us find an edge in the betting market.

Let's dive into the WNBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook and find today's best bets.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

WNBA Best Bets

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever

This Las Vegas Aces-Indiana Fever matchup has by far the slate's highest over/under (180). Both sides are top three in pace and offensive rating, so we can expect a high-scoring affair. That makes this a nice spot to target a player prop, and I have my eye on Aliyah Boston over 24.5 combined points and rebounds.

This will be the third meeting of the season between the Aces and Fever -- though the first came back in May when the Fever were a dumpster fire, and the Aces were without point guard Chelsea Gray. Vegas won that one, 99-80, and Fever center Aliyah Boston finished with 12 points and 6 rebounds

The second head-to-head matchup came at the beginning of July, and it was just as uncompetitive. The Aces came away with an 88-69 victory, though Boston fared much better. She finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in that one.

That looked more like Boston's rookie season performances against Vegas. She's faced the Aces five times over the last two seasons and is averaging 15 points and 8.8 rebounds in this matchup. That's a touch under tonight's 24.5 combined points and rebounds prop, but she has gone over that mark in three of five matchups.

Clearly, Boston hasn't shied away from the two-time defending champs -- and why would she? Vegas is a lackluster fifth in defensive rating on the year, and they've surrendered the most points (25) and rebounds (11) per game to opposing centers.

Even so, it's Boston's recent play that makes this a prop to target.

Since the All-Star break, Boston has averaged 14.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. She's gone over 24.5 combined points and rebounds in five of 10 games during that stretch, including three in a row. Over her last three games, Boston has put up 38, 25, and 43 combined points and rebounds. She has a 22.5% usage rate over her last three games, up from her 20.1% season average.

The Fever have made Boston a focal point of late, and she's in a matchup she's proven more than capable of handling. That makes Aliyah Boston over 24.5 points + rebounds an intriguing prop at -118 odds.

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky

The suddenly red-hot Washington Mystics head to the windy city to take on the Chicago Sky in a matchup with serious playoff implications. Entering Wednesday, the Sky hold sole possession of the eighth and final playoff spot. But the Mystics are just 2.0 games back with five games remaining, and they've won five of their last seven games.

The Sky are riding a two-game win streak but are just 3-8 since the All-Star break. All three wins have come against the Los Angeles Sparks and Dallas Wings -- the two worst teams in the W.

Chicago's offense has taken a step back since dealing Marina Mabrey over the All-Star break as they're averaging a mere 78 points per game over the second half. Coupled with a season-ending injury to forward Angel Reese, and the Sky just don't look like the same team they were earlier in the season. With Mabrey and Reese both off the floor this season, Chicago has been outscored by 14.5 points per 100 possessions.

Washington, meanwhile, has really picked things up of late. Over their last seven games, the Mystics have the W's sixth best net rating (+1.4) -- a dramatic increase on their season-long mark (-4.9). They also already beat the Sky in Chicago, 74-70 on August 28th. For the season, Washington is 2-1 against Chicago.

That puts them in a nice spot to win outright tonight, further closing the gap on the No. 8 seed.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more WNBA betting opportunities? Check out the WNBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.