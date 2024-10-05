WNBA Best Bets and Player Props for Sunday 10/6/24

The WNBA postseason is rolling along, and fans and bettors alike can get into the action on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The W's season offers a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. While there's a lot to sift through, advanced stats from the WNBA can help us find an edge in the betting market.

Let's dive into the WNBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook and find today's best bets.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

WNBA Best Bets

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces

I'm not entirely certain the Las Vegas Aces run away with a second consecutive home win on Sunday.

The New York Liberty were badly handicapped by Sabrina Ionescu's off night in Game 3. Ionescu scored just 4 points after averaging 24.5 points in her first four playoff games, and the WNBA MVP runner-up turned it over five times. It's going to be hard for the Liberty to beat anyone this deep in the postseason with that the case.

However, New York's onslaught from deep continued. They crossed 40.0% shooting from behind the arc for the third consecutive game, repeating a pattern where Vegas' three-point defense was totally pedestrian (22.0 3PA per game allowed) all season. They also outrebounded the Aces, 35-34, on Friday.

This is a pivotal matchup for Ionescu and the Liberty to potentially wrap up the series before a winner-take-all Game 5. I'd expect they'd prefer to vanquish an old foe before the elimination memories start creeping into their minds.

DRatings has this Game 4 spread at just 1.9 points, and Rotowire has Ionescu expected to return to 19.2 points in 38.0 minutes. Those two outcomes seemingly go hand-in-hand.

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun

It'll be a brutal end to the season for the Connecticut Sun if Marina Mabrey can't find better fortune from deep quickly.

Mabrey has been a godsend for the Sun since being acquired via trade in July. She even leads the team in usage rate (25.4%) during the playoffs, but the shots have just not been falling in Game 2 and Game 3. She's posted an abysmal 3-for-19 effort (15.8%) from deep in the past two games, which is one reason why the Sun have lost both and face elimination.

The reality is that her volume from deep is way, way too good to justify only 59.3% implied odds that she cans three triples on Sunday. Mabrey has done this in six of her last eight games.

Rotowire has her projected for 2.91 threes made on a 36-minute basis, and she's logged 36.6 minutes per game in the playoffs. I'm backing her in this regard and assuming the slump will end soon.

