WNBA Best Bets and Player Props for Monday 8/26/24

WNBA Best Bets

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever (13-16) have been picking up steam and will look to maintain momentum against the Atlanta Dream (10-18) tonight.

Since June 1st, Indiana has managed a 12-8 record. The team has earned a +2.6 net rating (sixth-best in WNBA) across their last 16 games and touts a league-best offensive rating in this span. That's right, the Fever's Clark-led offense has outdone the likes of the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces for a substantial portion of the season.

But Atlanta has been finding their groove, too. They've posted a 3-1 record since the All-Star break, including unlikely wins over the Connecticut Sun and Seattle Storm. It helps that 2022's Rookie of the Year Rhyne Howard is back in the lineup after sitting out for one month due to an ankle injury, though her inefficient 37.9% field goal percentage has helped contribute to a Dream offense that ranks dead-last in offensive rating. With this in mind, I'll be backing the Fever tonight.

If you make a questionable-at-best Indiana defense take on a strong offense, the outcome isn't always pretty. But when facing the bottom five offenses in the league, the Fever have notched an 8-4 record.

Kelsey Mitchell has been contributing 25.3 points per game since the break and the Clark-to-Aliyah Boston connection could flourish against an Atlanta group that forces the second-fewest turnovers and may be without forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (ankle), one of the better defenders on the team.

With all this in mind, I'll side with Indiana to cover a manageable spread.

New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury

Diana Taurasi still has her fastball to some extent. The 42-year-old is averaging 15.8 points via solid enough shooting clips for the Phoenix Mercury. But pit Taurasi against a powerhouse opponent, and she tends to stay in the background.

The WNBA's all-time leading scorer is accumulating an average of 22.9 points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) per game this season. However, when facing teams that rank in the top four of the league's standings (and defensive rating), she is averaging just 18.4 PRA. Taurasi has recorded under 23.5 PRA in 7 out of 9 games in this split.

The New York Liberty, Phoenix's competition for the night, certainly fall under this category. They are shining with a league-best 25-5 record and own the second-best defensive rating in the league. New York also operates at the fifth-slowest pace while Phoenix plays at the fourth-slowest pace, so we shouldn't be expecting a high-scoring game in general. Let's go with Taurasi under 23.5 PRA.

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm

Ezi Magbebor of the Seattle Storm has been averaging 21.4 combined points and rebounds (PR) this season. She's notched at least 20 PR in 19 out of 28 games (67.8% of contests) and has exceeded 20.5 PR in 15 out of 28 games (53.6% of contests).

These -110 odds imply just a 52.3% probability, so I want to bite on the over, especially given tonight's matchup against the Washington Mystics.

Washington surrenders 83.8 points (fifth-most) and 35.0 rebounds (fifth-most) per game. They also play at the fifth-fastest pace while Seattle runs at the second-fastest tempo, so we should be in for plenty of possessions in this one.

Magbebor has gone up against the Mystics on three occasions this season. She's averaging 26.0 PR against this team, including combined points-plus-rebound totals of 29 PR, 22 PR, and 27 PR -- with the 27-PR performance coming just this past Tuesday. This is a great matchup for the All-Star snub, and we're getting friendly odds on the over, so that's the way I'll go tonight.

