WNBA Best Bets and Player Props for Friday 9/6/24

WNBA Best Bets

Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever

It took a while, but the hype around the Indiana Fever has finally turned into results.

Indiana has played among the WNBA's elite teams recently, boasting a +7.2 net rating over their past 10 games. That's third in the league in that period, and Gainbridge Fieldhouse has become the more raucous environment in the league with attendance numbers shattering all others. They've won 10 of their last 11 straight up at home.

That makes it hard to not take the points with them against the Minnesota Lynx -- even though Minnesota is one of just two clubs playing better than the Fever in their last 10 games overall (+7.6 net rating). The Lynx aren't really equipped to take advantage of Indiana's league-worst rate of allowing triples, attempting just 25.5 per game (sixth in the WNBA) this season. Their starters took just 17 threes last time out against Chicago.

DRatings has this spread at just 1.3 points, and I'd anecdotally line it much closer to a pick 'em, too.

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun

At home, the Las Vegas Aces won by 11 in these two premier clubs' only meeting in 2024 thus far. Now on their home floor, the Connecticut Sun could be well-positioned to give them a dose of payback.

It doesn't get much closer than how these two teams have fared in their respective last 10 games. Connecticut (+2.1) and Vegas (+1.9) sit fourth and fifth on the net rating table in this stretch, giving another slight edge to the Sun in their home building.

The Sun have also undergone a pretty substantial transformation since that first meeting, adding Marina Mabrey at the deadline from Chicago. They've won six of nine since the break with her 14.0 points per game as a perimeter threat no small addition. Vegas allows the third-fewest paint points per game (34.2), so another option out there is helpful.

DRatings gives the Sun a slight nod in terms of probability to win this matchup (50.2%), so I'm absolutely taking the plus money in this spot.

Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky

Though Angel Reese is fading out of the WNBA Rookie of the Year race, it's not been by her own performance.

Reese has stormed back from the Olympic break with 12.7 points and 16.4 rebounds per game, but the rebuilding Chicago Sky have won just a single game and, as mentioned, shipped Mabrey off for draft capital. That's a tough look with Caitlin Clark's Fever locked into a playoff spot.

For this specific prop, though, Reese's scoring potential (22.5% usage) has climbed since shipping off Mabrey. You also probably know by now Reese is an offensive rebounding savant, averaging a soon-to-be-WNBA-record 5.1 oREB per game.

Therefore, tonight's matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks couldn't be a better spot to make a statement. The W's other bottom-feeder has allowed the most paint points (43.2) and second-most second chance points (12.1) in the league over each team's respective last 10 games. L.A. has also played at the league's fastest pace (99.30) in this time.

This match made in heaven is why Rotowire is forecasting 14.6 points and 15.2 rebounds in tonight's home matchup. Given that combined median projection of 29.8 points and boards, it's a bit crazy this line isn't higher for one of the game's most polarizing, publicized stars.

