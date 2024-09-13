WNBA Best Bets and Player Props for Friday 9/13/24

The WNBA season is rolling along, and fans and bettors alike can get into the action on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The W's 40-game season offers a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. While there's a lot to sift through, advanced stats from the WNBA can help us find an edge in the betting market.

Let's dive into the WNBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook and find today's best bets.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

WNBA Best Bets

Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings

Backing a totally eliminated club against one with urgency is not my favorite thing to do -- especially when the eliminated team has lost six in a row. However, this line is way too wide in the Seattle Storm's favor.

Seattle's adjusted net rating on the road this year is -7.8 compared to +12.3 at home. They're the WNBA's most sensitive team to venue, and as a result, the Storm are just 6-8 against the spread (ATS) away from Climate Pledge Arena.

Curiously, the 9-28 Dallas Wings actually have a higher adjusted net rating on their home floor (-5.7) than Seattle's road mark. Health has also largely taxed Dallas' season, but all of their core players -- including Satou Sabally and Maddy Siegrist -- will be active tonight.

Perhaps that allows the Wings to create some momentum for next season with three decent efforts on the way home. DRatings expects one tonight, setting this spread at just 6.6 median points.

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx

I played this combo prop Sunday to a win, and I'm going to have to keep playing it as the Chicago Sky finish the season without Angel Reese.

Kamilla Cardoso should have additional free reign in the paint without Reese's historic rebounding numbers, averaging 9.5 boards per game since the injury. She was limited to just 29 minutes in a 31-point loss to Washington on Wednesday, but expect well over 30 moving forward as the remaining big without Reese in the fold.

It'll help her tonight that, even as a 12-point underdog to the Minnesota Lynx, the title-contending Lynx's key weakness is on the glass. They're dead last in defensive rebounding rate (68.6%) and allow the sixth-most paint points and fifth-most second-chance points per game, as well.

That bodes well for a Cardoso double-double, and Rotowire agrees. They've got Chicago's center projected for 11.7 points and 12.6 rebounds in 32.0 minutes of action.

