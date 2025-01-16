Wizards vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16

Wizards vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT2 and AZFamily

The Washington Wizards (6-32) will attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (19-20) on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at Capital One Arena as heavy, 11-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT2 and AZFamily. The matchup's over/under is set at 232.5.

Wizards vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -11 232.5 -592 +440

Wizards vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Suns win (69.2%)

Wizards vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns are 13-25-1 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have played 38 games, with 14 wins against the spread.

This season, 19 of the Suns' games have gone over the point total out of 38 chances.

The Wizards have gone over the point total 52.6% of the time this season (20 of 38 games with a set point total).

Phoenix owns a worse record against the spread at home (6-14-1) than it does in away games (7-11-0).

In terms of point totals, the Suns hit the over less often at home, as they've eclipsed the total eight times in 21 opportunities this season (38.1%). In away games, they have hit the over 11 times in 18 opportunities (61.1%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.409, 9-13-0 record) than on the road (.312, 5-10-1).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (11 times out of 22) than away (nine of 16) this year.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 25.2 points, 4 boards and 6.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin Durant is averaging 27.2 points, 4.2 assists and 6.4 boards.

Tyus Jones averages 11.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6 assists.

Bradley Beal is averaging 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 10.2 points, 5.5 boards and 2.3 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole is averaging 21.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Wizards.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 8.1 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He is sinking 55.8% of his shots from the floor.

The Wizards are receiving 12.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Bilal Coulibaly.

Per game, Alex Sarr gets the Wizards 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocks (eighth in league).

Bub Carrington averages 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is sinking 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.