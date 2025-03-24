Wizards vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Monday, March 24, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and SportsNet

The Toronto Raptors (24-47) will look to halt a four-game losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (15-55) at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, March 24, 2025 as 1-point favorites. The Wizards have also lost four games in a row. The over/under is 228 in the matchup.

Wizards vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -1 228 -108 -110

Wizards vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wizards win (52.6%)

Wizards vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors have covered the spread 40 times in 71 games with a set spread.

The Wizards are 29-40-1 against the spread this year.

This season, 36 of the Raptors' games have gone over the point total out of 70 chances.

Wizards games this season have hit the over 52.9% of the time (37 out of 70 games with a set point total).

Toronto sports a better record against the spread in home games (21-15-1) than it does on the road (19-14-1).

In terms of point totals, the Raptors hit the over more consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total 21 times in 37 opportunities this season (56.8%). In away games, they have hit the over 15 times in 34 opportunities (44.1%).

Against the spread, Washington has been better at home (15-19-0) than away (14-21-1).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under 55.9% of the time at home (19 of 34), and 50% of the time away (18 of 36).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 19.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

RJ Barrett's numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 6.5 boards and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Ochai Agbaji averages 10 points, 3.7 boards and 1.5 assists.

Jamal Shead's numbers on the season are 6.5 points, 1.4 boards and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the floor.

Jonathan Mogbo averages 5.3 points, 4.3 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 43.7% from the field.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole's numbers on the season are 20.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He is also draining 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.4 triples (sixth in NBA).

Per game, Bilal Coulibaly gives the Wizards 12.3 points, 5 boards and 3.4 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Wizards receive 12.7 points per game from Alex Sarr, plus 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists.

Bub Carrington's numbers on the season are 9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 39.5% of his shots from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Per game, Kyshawn George provides the Wizards 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

