Wizards vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

Wizards vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: CHSN and MNMT

The Chicago Bulls (29-49) take a seven-game losing streak into a road matchup with the Washington Wizards (17-61), who have lost six straight. The Bulls are favorites (-6) in the contest, which starts at 7 p.m. ET (on CHSN and MNMT) on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. The matchup has an over/under of 249.5.

Wizards vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -6 249.5 -245 +200

Wizards vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (54.8%)

Wizards vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls have covered the spread 36 times over 78 games with a set spread.

The Wizards have 33 wins against the spread in 78 games this season.

This season, Bulls games have hit the over 38 times.

Wizards games this season have hit the over on 44 of 78 set point totals (56.4%).

Chicago has done a better job covering the spread in home games (20-19-1) than it has in road tilts (16-22-0).

At home, the Bulls eclipse the over/under 40% of the time (16 of 40 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, eclipsing the total in 57.9% of games (22 of 38).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.474, 18-20-0 record) than on the road (.375, 15-25-0).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under less often at home (21 times out of 38) than on the road (23 of 40) this season.

Bulls Leaders

Tre Jones is averaging 13.7 points, 5.4 assists and 3.1 boards.

Collin Sexton is averaging 15.3 points, 2.2 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Isaac Okoro is averaging 9.2 points, 2.7 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Patrick Williams averages 6.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 36.9% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Guerschon Yabusele averages 5.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 40.1% from the floor and 35.6% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Wizards Leaders

Bub Carrington averages 10.3 points, 3.4 boards and 4.6 assists. He is also sinking 41.8% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

The Wizards are receiving 11.4 points, 4.4 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Bilal Coulibaly.

Justin Champagnie's numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 5.5 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 51.4% of his shots from the floor.

Will Riley averages 10.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Per game, Tre Johnson gives the Wizards 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.