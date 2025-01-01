Wizards vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 1

Wizards vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and CHSN

The Chicago Bulls (15-18) face the Washington Wizards (5-25) as 6-point favorites on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and CHSN. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5 points.

Wizards vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -6 238.5 -230 +190

Wizards vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (60.1%)

Wizards vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls have covered the spread in a matchup 16 times this season (16-16-1).

The Wizards have 11 wins against the spread in 30 games this year.

This season, 17 of the Bulls' games have gone over the point total out of 30 chances.

Wizards games this season have gone over the point total 53.3% of the time (16 out of 30 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Chicago has performed worse when playing at home, covering seven times in 16 home games, and nine times in 17 road games.

The Bulls have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (43.8%) than games on the road (58.8%).

Against the spread, Washington has been better at home (7-10-0) than away (4-8-1).

Looking at the over/under, Wizards games have gone over nine of 17 times at home (52.9%), and seven of 13 on the road (53.8%).

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 20.6 points, 3.3 assists and 10 boards.

Zach LaVine is averaging 22 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Coby White averages 18 points, 3.6 boards and 4.6 assists.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field and 31% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 12.6 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 boards.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole is averaging 21.3 points, 2.7 boards and 5 assists for the Wizards.

The Wizards get 13.3 points per game from Bilal Coulibaly, plus 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The Wizards receive 11.9 points per game from Jonas Valanciunas, plus 8.1 boards and 2.3 assists.

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is sinking 40.5% of his shots from the field and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Per game, Bub Carrington gets the Wizards 9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

