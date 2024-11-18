Wisconsin vs UT Rio Grande Valley Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 18

The Wisconsin Badgers (4-0) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-2) on November 18, 2024. The Vaqueros have won three games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Wisconsin vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 18, 2024

Monday, November 18, 2024 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Arena: Kohl Center

Wisconsin vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wisconsin win (97.6%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you bet on Monday's Wisconsin-UT Rio Grande Valley spread (Wisconsin -21.5) or over/under (154.5 points).

Wisconsin vs. UT Rio Grande Valley: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin put together a 16-20-0 record against the spread last season.

UT Rio Grande Valley went 10-17-0 ATS last year.

Wisconsin (1-1) covered a higher percentage of games when it was favored by 21.5 points or more last season (50%) than UT Rio Grande Valley (1-2) did as a 21.5+-point underdog (33.3%).

The Badgers did a better job covering the spread at home (8-9-0) last season than they did in road tilts (3-9-0).

The Vaqueros performed better against the spread on the road (6-7-0) than at home (4-7-0) last season.

Wisconsin vs. UT Rio Grande Valley: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin won 68.2% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (15-7).

The Badgers never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -7143 or shorter.

Last season, UT Rio Grande Valley won three out of the 25 games, or 12%, in which it was the underdog.

The Vaqueros played as an underdog of +2000 or more once last season and lost that game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, Wisconsin has an implied win probability of 98.6%.

Wisconsin vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Head-to-Head Comparison

The Vaqueros came up short in the rebound battle by an average of 6.2 boards. They collected 29.6 rebounds per game (323rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 35.8 per outing.

The Vaqueros averaged 85.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (344th in college basketball), and allowed 97 points per 100 possessions (297th in college basketball).

