Wisconsin vs UCF Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 22

The Wisconsin Badgers (5-0) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the UCF Knights (4-0) on November 22, 2024. The Knights have won four games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Wisconsin vs. UCF Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 22, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024 Game time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia Arena: Colonial Hall

Wisconsin vs. UCF Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wisconsin win (67.5%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Wisconsin (-4.5) versus UCF on Friday. The total has been set at 149.5 points for this game.

Wisconsin vs. UCF: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin put together a 16-20-0 record against the spread last season.

UCF put together a 19-13-0 record against the spread last year.

When the spread was set as 4.5 or more last season, Wisconsin (9-9) covered a lower percentage of those games when it was the favorite (50%) than UCF (8-4) did as the underdog (66.7%).

At home last season, the Badgers owned a better record against the spread (8-9-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (3-9-0).

The Knights' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .667 (12-6-0). On the road, it was .600 (6-4-0).

Wisconsin vs. UCF: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin finished with a 15-7 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 68.2% of those games).

The Badgers finished 12-3 last year (winning 80% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -196 or shorter.

UCF was underdogs in 16 games last season and won five (31.2%) of those contests.

The Knights were 3-9 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +162 or more on the moneyline.

Wisconsin has a 66.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Wisconsin vs. UCF Head-to-Head Comparison

The Knights grabbed 34 rebounds per game (83rd in college basketball) while conceding 30.8 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.2 boards per game.

The Knights averaged 91.7 points per 100 possessions (253rd in college basketball), while giving up 86.9 points per 100 possessions (30th in college basketball).

