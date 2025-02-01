Wisconsin vs Northwestern Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

Big Ten play features the No. 17 Wisconsin Badgers (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten) on the road against the Northwestern Wildcats (12-9, 3-7 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin win (58%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Saturday's Wisconsin-Northwestern spread (Wisconsin -2.5) or over/under (142.5 points).

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin is 12-9-0 ATS this season.

Northwestern has covered 12 times in 21 chances against the spread this season.

Wisconsin covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 46.2% of the time. That's less often than Northwestern covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (55.6%).

The Badgers have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (4-2-0) than they have at home (5-7-0).

The Wildcats' winning percentage against the spread at home is .583 (7-5-0). Away, it is .500 (3-3-0).

Wisconsin's record against the spread in conference play is 7-3-0.

Northwestern has covered the spread six times in 10 Big Ten games.

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 13 games this year and has walked away with the win 12 times (92.3%) in those games.

The Badgers have a mark of 11-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -146 or better on the moneyline.

Northwestern has been the moneyline underdog nine total times this season. Northwestern has gone 2-7 in those games.

The Wildcats have a record of 1-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer (14.3%).

Wisconsin has an implied victory probability of 59.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Head-to-Head Comparison

Wisconsin's +236 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.8 points per game (33rd in college basketball) while giving up 70.6 per outing (150th in college basketball).

John Tonje's 18.2 points per game lead Wisconsin and rank 57th in college basketball.

Northwestern puts up 74.1 points per game (199th in college basketball) while giving up 69.4 per outing (116th in college basketball). It has a +99 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Nick Martinelli's 19.6 points per game leads Northwestern and ranks 23rd in the country.

The Badgers come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. They are grabbing 32.4 rebounds per game (173rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.2 per outing.

Steven Crowl tops the team with 5.7 rebounds per game (390th in college basketball play).

The Wildcats pull down 31 rebounds per game (266th in college basketball), compared to the 31.4 of their opponents.

Brooks Barnhizer's 8.8 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 41st in college basketball.

Wisconsin averages 105.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (15th in college basketball), and allows 91.4 points per 100 possessions (165th in college basketball).

The Wildcats put up 96.5 points per 100 possessions (164th in college basketball), while allowing 90.3 points per 100 possessions (131st in college basketball).

