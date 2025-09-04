Wisconsin vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Wisconsin Badgers facing the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wisconsin vs Middle Tennessee Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Wisconsin: (-10000) | Middle Tennessee: (+3000)

Wisconsin: (-10000) | Middle Tennessee: (+3000) Spread: Wisconsin: -28.5 (-110) | Middle Tennessee: +28.5 (-110)

Wisconsin: -28.5 (-110) | Middle Tennessee: +28.5 (-110) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Wisconsin vs Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

Wisconsin hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

Middle Tennessee is winless against the spread this season.

Not one of Middle Tennessee's one games has hit the over in 2025.

Wisconsin vs Middle Tennessee Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Badgers win (97.5%)

Wisconsin vs Middle Tennessee Point Spread

Wisconsin is a 28.5-point favorite against Middle Tennessee. Wisconsin is -110 to cover the spread, and Middle Tennessee is -110.

Wisconsin vs Middle Tennessee Over/Under

The Wisconsin-Middle Tennessee game on Sept. 6 has been given an over/under of 45.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Wisconsin vs Middle Tennessee Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Wisconsin-Middle Tennessee, Wisconsin is the favorite at -10000, and Middle Tennessee is +3000.

Wisconsin vs. Middle Tennessee Points Insights

The Badgers' average implied point total last season was 9.1 fewer points than their implied total in Saturday's game (27.9 implied points on average compared to 37 implied points in this game).

The average implied point total last season for the Blue Raiders (34.4) is 25.4 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (9).

Wisconsin vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Wisconsin vs. Middle Tennessee analysis on FanDuel Research.