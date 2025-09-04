Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 4

Odds updated as of 7:15 a.m.

The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Twins vs White Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (62-77) vs. Chicago White Sox (52-88)

Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025

Thursday, September 4, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and CHSN

Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-152) | CHW: (+128)

MIN: (-152) | CHW: (+128) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+138) | CHW: +1.5 (-166)

MIN: -1.5 (+138) | CHW: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Twins) - 6-7, 4.82 ERA vs Fraser Ellard (White Sox) - 0-2, 4.82 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Taj Bradley (6-7, 4.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Fraser Ellard (0-2, 4.82 ERA). Bradley's team is 10-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bradley's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-5. Ellard has started only one game with a set spread, which the White Sox covered. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for one Ellard start this season -- they won.

Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (62%)

Twins vs White Sox Moneyline

The Twins vs White Sox moneyline has Minnesota as a -152 favorite, while Chicago is a +128 underdog on the road.

Twins vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Twins. The White Sox are -166 to cover, and the Twins are +138.

The over/under for Twins-White Sox on Sept. 4 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 80 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (48.8%) in those contests.

This year Minnesota has won 17 of 30 games when listed as at least -152 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 63 of 134 chances this season.

The Twins are 65-69-0 against the spread in their 134 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have put together a 48-84 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.4% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Chicago has a 32-62 record (winning only 34% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 135 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-65-8).

The White Sox have a 76-59-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.3% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 112 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .559, both of which lead Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .273 batting average and an on-base percentage of .333.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Buxton will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .282 with three doubles, two triples, four home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.

Trevor Larnach has hit 16 homers this season while driving in 55 runs. He's batting .254 this season and slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 89th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.

Larnach heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .526 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.

Brooks Lee has 101 hits this season and has a slash line of .242/.290/.379.

Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota in OBP (.352) this season, fueled by 101 hits.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Benintendi has 15 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 35 walks while batting .244. He's slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Lenyn Sosa has collected 119 hits while slugging .434. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .265 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualified players, he is 60th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Chase Meidroth is hitting .251 with 14 doubles, four home runs and 38 walks.

Mike Tauchman is batting .271 with 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 40 walks.

Twins vs White Sox Head to Head

9/3/2025: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/2/2025: 12-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

12-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/1/2025: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/24/2025: 8-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/23/2025: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/22/2025: 9-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/24/2025: 3-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

3-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/23/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/22/2025: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/2/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!