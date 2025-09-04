FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Thursday's MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 4

Thursday's MLB slate includes the Philadelphia Phillies playing the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSWI and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Ranger Suarez
  • Records: Brewers (86-54), Phillies (80-59)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 54.08%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 45.92%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Blake Snell
  • Records: Pirates (63-77), Dodgers (78-61)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 52.01%
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 47.99%

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Logan Allen
  • Records: Rays (70-69), Guardians (69-69)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 62.06%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 37.94%

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Fraser Ellard
  • Records: Twins (62-77), White Sox (52-88)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -152
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 61.97%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 38.03%

New York Yankees at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SCHN and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Carlos Rodon
  • Records: Astros (77-63), Yankees (77-62)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 52.26%
  • Astros Win Probability: 47.74%

Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Kyle Hendricks
  • Records: Royals (70-69), Angels (66-73)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 58.85%
  • Angels Win Probability: 41.15%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

