Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 4

Thursday's MLB slate includes the Philadelphia Phillies playing the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSWI and NBCS-PH

MLB Network, FDSWI and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Ranger Suarez

Freddy Peralta vs. Ranger Suarez Records: Brewers (86-54), Phillies (80-59)

Brewers (86-54), Phillies (80-59) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 54.08%

54.08% Phillies Win Probability: 45.92%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA

SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Blake Snell

Paul Skenes vs. Blake Snell Records: Pirates (63-77), Dodgers (78-61)

Pirates (63-77), Dodgers (78-61) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 52.01%

52.01% Dodgers Win Probability: 47.99%

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and CLEG

FDSSUN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Logan Allen

Ryan Pepiot vs. Logan Allen Records: Rays (70-69), Guardians (69-69)

Rays (70-69), Guardians (69-69) Rays Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 62.06%

62.06% Guardians Win Probability: 37.94%

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and CHSN

MNNT and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Fraser Ellard

Taj Bradley vs. Fraser Ellard Records: Twins (62-77), White Sox (52-88)

Twins (62-77), White Sox (52-88) Twins Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 61.97%

61.97% White Sox Win Probability: 38.03%

New York Yankees at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SCHN and YES

MLB Network, SCHN and YES Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Carlos Rodon

Cristian Javier vs. Carlos Rodon Records: Astros (77-63), Yankees (77-62)

Astros (77-63), Yankees (77-62) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Astros Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 52.26%

52.26% Astros Win Probability: 47.74%

Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSW

FDSKC and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Kyle Hendricks

Noah Cameron vs. Kyle Hendricks Records: Royals (70-69), Angels (66-73)

Royals (70-69), Angels (66-73) Royals Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Angels Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 58.85%

58.85% Angels Win Probability: 41.15%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.