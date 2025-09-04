MLB
Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 4
Thursday's MLB slate includes the Philadelphia Phillies playing the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSWI and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Ranger Suarez
- Records: Brewers (86-54), Phillies (80-59)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -122
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 54.08%
- Phillies Win Probability: 45.92%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Blake Snell
- Records: Pirates (63-77), Dodgers (78-61)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -124
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 52.01%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 47.99%
Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Logan Allen
- Records: Rays (70-69), Guardians (69-69)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -144
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 62.06%
- Guardians Win Probability: 37.94%
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Fraser Ellard
- Records: Twins (62-77), White Sox (52-88)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -152
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 61.97%
- White Sox Win Probability: 38.03%
New York Yankees at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SCHN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Carlos Rodon
- Records: Astros (77-63), Yankees (77-62)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -134
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 52.26%
- Astros Win Probability: 47.74%
Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Kyle Hendricks
- Records: Royals (70-69), Angels (66-73)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -156
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 58.85%
- Angels Win Probability: 41.15%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.