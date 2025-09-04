Rays vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 4

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cleveland Guardians.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rays vs Guardians Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (70-69) vs. Cleveland Guardians (69-69)

Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025

Thursday, September 4, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and CLEG

Rays vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-148) | CLE: (+126)

TB: (-148) | CLE: (+126) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+128) | CLE: +1.5 (-154)

TB: -1.5 (+128) | CLE: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rays vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 10-10, 3.70 ERA vs Logan Allen (Guardians) - 7-10, 4.42 ERA

The Rays will give the ball to Ryan Pepiot (10-10, 3.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Logan Allen (7-10, 4.42 ERA). Pepiot's team is 9-18-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Pepiot's team has won 61.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-5). The Guardians are 12-12-0 against the spread when Allen starts. The Guardians are 6-9 in Allen's 15 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (62.1%)

Rays vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Rays, Cleveland is the underdog at +126, and Tampa Bay is -148 playing at home.

Rays vs Guardians Spread

The Rays are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Guardians. The Rays are +128 to cover the spread, while the Guardians are -154.

Rays vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Rays-Guardians on Sept. 4, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (59.7%) in those games.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious seven times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 58 of their 134 opportunities.

The Rays have an against the spread record of 60-74-0 in 134 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline 78 total times this season. They've finished 33-45 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Cleveland has a 15-15 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Guardians have played in 135 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-68-6).

The Guardians have a 70-65-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.9% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 138 hits, which is best among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .263 with 65 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .304 and a slugging percentage of .540.

He ranks 66th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Caminero hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and eight RBIs.

Yandy Diaz is slashing .294/.353/.479 this season and leads the Rays with an OPS of .832.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 12th, his on-base percentage 36th, and his slugging percentage 37th.

Diaz heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has 115 hits this season and has a slash line of .265/.319/.493.

Lowe takes a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .229 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and 11 RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 22 RBI and a batting average of .294 this season.

Simpson heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .273 with .

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has accumulated 140 hits with a .353 on-base percentage, leading the Guardians in both statistics. He's batting .278 and slugging .491.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 36th and he is 28th in slugging.

Steven Kwan leads his team with a .382 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 128th in slugging.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .231 with 14 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 42 walks.

Angel Martinez has 21 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks while batting .226.

Rays vs Guardians Head to Head

8/27/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/26/2025: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/25/2025: 9-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/15/2024: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/14/2024: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/13/2024: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/12/2024: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/14/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/13/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/12/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!