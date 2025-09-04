Royals vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 4

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

The MLB's Thursday schedule includes the Kansas City Royals facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Royals vs Angels Game Info

Kansas City Royals (70-69) vs. Los Angeles Angels (66-73)

Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025

Thursday, September 4, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and FDSW

Royals vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-156) | LAA: (+132)

KC: (-156) | LAA: (+132) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154)

KC: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Royals vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron (Royals) - 7-6, 2.92 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 6-9, 4.89 ERA

The Royals will look to Noah Cameron (7-6) versus the Angels and Kyle Hendricks (6-9). Cameron's team is 11-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cameron's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-4. When Hendricks starts, the Angels are 17-9-0 against the spread. The Angels have a 10-12 record in Hendricks' 22 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Royals vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (58.8%)

Royals vs Angels Moneyline

The Royals vs Angels moneyline has Kansas City as a -156 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +132 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Royals. The Angels are -154 to cover, and the Royals are +128.

Royals vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Royals-Angels contest on Sept. 4, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.

Royals vs Angels Betting Trends

The Royals have won in 33, or 55.9%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Kansas City has been victorious 11 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 58 of their 137 opportunities.

The Royals are 69-68-0 against the spread in their 137 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 104 total times this season. They've finished 48-56 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Los Angeles has a 25-26 record (winning 49% of its games).

In the 137 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-60-5).

The Angels are 75-62-0 ATS this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.501) and total hits (159) this season. He's batting .295 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.358) this season, fueled by 150 hits. He's batting .294 while slugging .469.

He is 12th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging in the major leagues.

Vinnie Pasquantino has collected 135 base hits, an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .461 this season.

Salvador Perez is batting .239 with a .284 OBP and 77 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 30 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 69 walks while hitting .227. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualified players, he is 145th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 95th and he is 39th in slugging.

Zach Neto leads his team with a .483 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .261 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying players, he is 73rd in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Jo Adell has racked up 110 hits, a team-high for the Angels.

Mike Trout leads his team with a .361 OBP.

Royals vs Angels Head to Head

9/3/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/2/2025: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/21/2024: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/20/2024: 9-5 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-5 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/19/2024: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/12/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/11/2024: 9-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/10/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/9/2024: 10-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/18/2023: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

