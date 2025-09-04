Yankees vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 4

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the New York Yankees face the Houston Astros.

Yankees vs Astros Game Info

New York Yankees (77-62) vs. Houston Astros (77-63)

Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025

Thursday, September 4, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: MLB Network, SCHN, and YES

Yankees vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-142) | HOU: (+120)

NYY: (-142) | HOU: (+120) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+114) | HOU: +1.5 (-137)

NYY: -1.5 (+114) | HOU: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Yankees vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 15-7, 3.18 ERA vs Cristian Javier (Astros) - 1-1, 3.38 ERA

The probable starters are Carlos Rodon (15-7) for the Yankees and Cristian Javier (1-1) for the Astros. Rodon's team is 11-17-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Rodon's team has a record of 15-12 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Astros have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Javier's four starts with a set spread. The Astros were the underdog on the moneyline for two Javier starts this season -- they won both.

Yankees vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (52.3%)

Yankees vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while New York is a -142 favorite despite being on the road.

Yankees vs Astros Spread

The Astros are +1.5 on the spread (-137 to cover), and New York is +114 to cover the runline.

Yankees vs Astros Over/Under

Yankees versus Astros on Sept. 4 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Yankees vs Astros Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 68 wins in the 116 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 53 times in 85 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 67 of their 137 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees are 63-74-0 against the spread in their 137 games that had a posted line this season.

The Astros are 27-19 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 58.7% of those games).

Houston is 9-3 (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

In the 139 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-72-4).

The Astros have gone 69-70-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.440), slugging percentage (.666) and total hits (152) this season. He has a .323 batting average.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, four walks and two RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has 23 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 43 walks. He's batting .278 and slugging .505 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 29th, his on-base percentage 72nd, and his slugging percentage 17th.

Bellinger heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Trent Grisham has collected 103 base hits, an OBP of .355 and a slugging percentage of .480 this season.

Jazz Chisholm has 28 home runs, 70 RBI and a batting average of .243 this season.

Chisholm takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has racked up a slugging percentage of .452, a team-best for the Astros. He's batting .270 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 45th, his on-base percentage is 72nd, and he is 59th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena leads his team with 132 hits and a .368 OBP. He has a batting average of .306 while slugging .480.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks fifth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Yainer Diaz is hitting .253 with 19 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 19 walks.

Christian Walker is hitting .235 with 21 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 39 walks.

Yankees vs Astros Head to Head

9/3/2025: 8-7 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-7 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/2/2025: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/10/2025: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/9/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/8/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/9/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/8/2024: 9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/7/2024: 10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 3/31/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/30/2024: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

