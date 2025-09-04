Dodgers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 4

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Dodgers vs Pirates Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (78-61) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (63-77)

Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025

Thursday, September 4, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-124) | PIT: (+106)

LAD: (-124) | PIT: (+106) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+142) | PIT: +1.5 (-172)

LAD: -1.5 (+142) | PIT: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Dodgers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Dodgers) - 3-3, 2.41 ERA vs Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 9-9, 2.05 ERA

The probable starters are Blake Snell (3-3) for the Dodgers and Paul Skenes (9-9) for the Pirates. Snell and his team are 2-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Snell's team has a record of 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Pirates have a 14-14-0 record against the spread in Skenes' starts. The Pirates have a 4-4 record in Skenes' eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (52%)

Dodgers vs Pirates Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -124 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +106 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Pirates are -172 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +142.

Dodgers vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Dodgers-Pirates on Sept. 4, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Dodgers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 121 games this season and have come away with the win 69 times (57%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 65-47 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 66 of 137 chances this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 56-81-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog 92 total times this season. They've gone 40-52 in those games.

Pittsburgh has a 34-45 record (winning 43% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Pirates have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 132 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 52 of those games (52-74-6).

The Pirates have put together a 73-59-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.3% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 148 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .610, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .280 batting average and an on-base percentage of .388.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Mookie Betts is hitting .250 with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .374 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among all qualified, he ranks 95th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 135th in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman has 139 hits this season and has a slash line of .297/.371/.494.

Andy Pages is batting .272 with a .315 OBP and 78 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up a slugging percentage of .409 and has 125 hits, both team-high figures for the Pirates. He's batting .244 and with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 112th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.

Oneil Cruz is hitting .202 with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 152nd, his on-base percentage is 126th, and he is 121st in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen a has .342 on-base percentage to lead the Pirates.

Tommy Pham is batting .264 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Dodgers vs Pirates Head to Head

9/3/2025: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/2/2025: 9-7 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-7 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/27/2025: 9-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

9-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 4/26/2025: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/25/2025: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/11/2024: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/10/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/9/2024: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/6/2024: 11-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/5/2024: 10-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

