Wisconsin vs Butler Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

The Wisconsin Badgers (8-3) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Butler Bulldogs (7-3) on December 14, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Wisconsin vs. Butler Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wisconsin vs. Butler Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wisconsin win (69.2%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Wisconsin-Butler spread (Wisconsin -5.5) or total (145.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Wisconsin vs. Butler: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has covered five times in 11 games with a spread this season.

Butler is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Wisconsin (1-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (20%) than Butler (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

When playing at home last season, the Badgers had a better record against the spread (8-9-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (3-9-0).

Against the spread last season, the Bulldogs had better results away (5-6-0) than at home (6-10-0).

Wisconsin vs. Butler: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin has won in five of the six contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Badgers have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -215 or better.

Butler has won 75% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-1).

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Wisconsin has an implied victory probability of 68.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Butler Head-to-Head Comparison

Wisconsin averages 81.8 points per game (62nd in college basketball) while allowing 72.3 per outing (213th in college basketball). It has a +105 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 9.5 points per game.

John Tonje is 16th in college basketball with a team-high 20.8 points per game.

Butler's +71 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.2 points per game (237th in college basketball) while giving up 66.1 per outing (59th in college basketball).

Jahmyl Telfort's 17 points per game leads Butler and ranks 110th in college basketball.

The Badgers are 255th in the nation at 31.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.5 their opponents average.

Nolan Winter is 479th in college basketball play with 5.4 rebounds per game to lead the Badgers.

The Bulldogs come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of four boards. They are collecting 33.4 rebounds per game (172nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.4.

Andre Screen is 306th in the country with 6.2 rebounds per game, leading the Bulldogs.

Wisconsin averages 104.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (48th in college basketball), and gives up 92 points per 100 possessions (221st in college basketball).

The Bulldogs' 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 157th in college basketball, and the 87.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 131st in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!